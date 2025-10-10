EXCLUSIVE: Brad Steps Up as Dad! Pitt 'Finding a Connection His Own Kids Denied Him' as He 'Quietly Supports' Late Pal's Children After Their Father Committed Suicide

Brad Pitt has been quietly supporting the kids left behind by his close friend Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in 2017, and RadarOnline.com can reveal they're helping to fill the void left by losing his own children – most of whom have cut him off in favor of their mom, Angelina Jolie.

Sources confided the Cornell kids – Christopher, 19, Toni, 21, and Lillian, 25 – are happy to have the 61-year-old F1 actor in their lane.

"Through them, Brad is finding the kind of connection his own kids have denied him," said an insider.