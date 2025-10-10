Lateshia Pearson Is Done Playing It Safe — ‘Belle Collective’ Season 6 Marks a Whole New Era

The star of OWN’s breakout hit says this season strips away the polish and shows the real power behind the pearls. Lateshia Pearson built Belle Collective from the ground up, and this season, she’s taking it to a new level of real. As the visionary and heartbeat of the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) hit series, Lateshia walks into Season 6 steering her own story. And she’s making one thing clear — she’s not here to perform, she’s here to tell the truth.

“This season is my reset,” she says with unmistakable calm. “You’re going to see a group of authentic women living in our truth. That’s not always pretty, and it’s not always tied up with a bow.” From day one, Lateshia’s mission was bigger than ratings. Belle Collective was designed to showcase the grace and grit of Southern Black women who build, lead, and love boldly. “I wanted to show who we are beyond the surface,” she explains. “We run businesses, we raise families, we love hard, we fall, and we get back up. All of that deserves the spotlight too.”

As both the face and the force behind the show, she knows what it means to live inside the story she created. Each episode carries a weight that extends beyond entertainment—it’s legacy work. “I built this space to show the truth of southern women—business owners, mothers, wives, leaders—and sometimes that truth cuts close.” Managing multiple businesses while mentoring women and raising her family, Lateshia still leads her cast with quiet command. “We’ve grown, but growth doesn’t mean we lost our spark,” she says with a smirk. “The fire’s still there—it’s just burning smarter.”

That balance of fire and focus extends into her personal life, too. Her marriage to Glen has been both admired and analyzed by viewers, but this time, she’s sharing what growth really looks like. “This is the first time we both put in the work together at the same time,” she says. “We recommitted, but we’re also learning to give each other space to grow. Right now, I’m focused on my gifts, my purpose, and realigning myself. You can’t build an empire if you lose yourself in the process.” She calls this new chapter a lesson in grace—the kind that comes after storms. “There are blessings that don’t look like blessings when they show up, but they change you,” she says quietly. And she’s bringing that evolved mindset into how she runs her set, too. After years of being both the producer and the peacemaker, Lateshia isn’t sugarcoating boundaries anymore. “You can’t lead if you’re trying to please everyone,” she says. “This season, I stopped shrinking to make people comfortable. I’m not the villain—I’m the visionary.” That’s the spark fans will notice immediately. She’s still the southern lady with class, but now she’s unfiltered when it comes to business, loyalty, and leadership. Behind the scenes, cast members have even joked that Lateshia’s “CEO energy” is different this season. She laughs when asked about it: “It’s not ego. It’s alignment. I know what I built—and I’m finally standing in it.”

Season 6 also introduces fresh Belles and, with them, bold opinions. Lateshia personally extended the invitation to one of the newcomers, fully aware it might shake up the status quo. “Every group needs new voices,” she says. “It keeps the conversation honest.” Honest, of course, doesn’t always mean easy. “People are being held accountable this season,” she teases. “And that includes me. You can’t hide behind editing when it’s your idea. That’s the beauty and the burden.” The dynamic among the women is electric—friendships deepened, rivalries redefined, and business partnerships tested. Lateshia says she’s less interested in policing the chaos this time and more interested in letting people show who they really are. “At some point, you have to let people tell on themselves,” she says with a grin. That’s not shade—it’s self-assurance. It’s the kind of line that will light up social media because it’s exactly what makes Lateshia magnetic. She says what everyone else is thinking, and she says it with poise.

