Pete Hegseth Demands 'Botox' and Is 'Obsessed With His Body'... As Secretary of Defense Wants Military to 'Look like Him' After Calling Soldiers 'Fat'

According to a report , the Secretary of Defense underwent a round of cosmetic injections in September, and a source claims the 45-year-old is more concerned with himself.

Not only is Pete Hegseth focused on calling troops "fat," but he's also fully focused on his looks... and Botox is said to be helping him out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's all an ego play for Pete," the insider explained. "He's always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. "He's obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."

During his speech to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, in September, Hegseth raged over "DEI offices, dudes in dresses," and "fat" troops.

"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," he said at the time, and revealed his disgust with seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."

Hegseth then asked the soldiers about their children's physique, and asked, "Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or undertrained troops? Or alongside people who can't make basic standards? Or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in? In a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and war-fighting?