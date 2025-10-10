Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics

Pete Hegseth Demands 'Botox' and Is 'Obsessed With His Body'... As Secretary of Defense Wants Military to 'Look like Him' After Calling Soldiers 'Fat'

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth may be all about his looks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Not only is Pete Hegseth focused on calling troops "fat," but he's also fully focused on his looks... and Botox is said to be helping him out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a report, the Secretary of Defense underwent a round of cosmetic injections in September, and a source claims the 45-year-old is more concerned with himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth Is Tired Of the 'Fat' Look

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth gets Botox, according to a report.

"It's all an ego play for Pete," the insider explained. "He's always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. "He's obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."

During his speech to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, in September, Hegseth raged over "DEI offices, dudes in dresses," and "fat" troops.

"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," he said at the time, and revealed his disgust with seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."

Hegseth then asked the soldiers about their children's physique, and asked, "Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or undertrained troops? Or alongside people who can't make basic standards? Or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in? In a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and war-fighting?

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth And His 'Vanity'

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Secretary of Defense recently called out 'fat' military troops.

"The answer's not just no, it’s hell no."

However, according to the new source, now that Hegseth is the "Secretary of War his sense of self-importance has gone to his head – along with his vanity. And even though he strutted about the stage like a peacock when he gave his insulting lecture to the military brass, he still doesn't garner respect."

The insider added: "He made a minor speech to important people, and he was still upstaged by Trump."

Critics were quick to bash Hegseth for the Botox speculation, as one person on social media went off, "He absolutely makes my skin crawl... and all in a bad way!"

Article continues below advertisement

A Makeup Studio Just For Hegseth?

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The 45-year-old was previously accused of having a makeup studio built for him.

Another added: "He and Trump are the biggest makeup divas we've ever had walk the halls of the Capitol," and one user added, "This guy is beyond pathetic; injections aren't going to help Pete, you're ugly inside and out."

Earlier this year, the former Fox News personality ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to include a makeup studio, according to CBS News. Insiders at the time claimed the project cost several thousand dollars.

However, Hegseth shut down the claims and, in response, said, "After CBS News published its report, the defense secretary responded in a post on X, "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup.'"

An official for Hegseth's department then claimed Hegseth was doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
donald trump

Trump, 79, to Undergo Second ‘Yearly’ Physical Six Months After Prez's Last Checkup — as Health Fears Explode Amid ‘Dementia’ Rumors

Split photo of Joan Kennedy, Ted Kennedy

Ted Kennedy's Secret Life Exposed: How First Wife Joan Suffered Through the Senator's Cheating Scandals, Blackmail and a 'Death Coverup'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth
Source: @SecKennedy/X

Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are trying to 'make America healthy again.'

Hegseth may also be spending more time in the gym than actually doing work, as in August, he joined Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to help make America "healthy" again.

The bumbling duo met up inside a gym for the "Pete and Bobby Challenge" and challenged cabinet members to work out in what they hoped would become the next viral trend; however, it did not.

In the clip, Hegseth claimed to have done 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under six minutes. "It’s all about Make America Healthy Again, we’re gonna be fit, not fat, we want recruits that are ready to go," he said in the video.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.