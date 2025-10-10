Pete Hegseth Demands 'Botox' and Is 'Obsessed With His Body'... As Secretary of Defense Wants Military to 'Look like Him' After Calling Soldiers 'Fat'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Not only is Pete Hegseth focused on calling troops "fat," but he's also fully focused on his looks... and Botox is said to be helping him out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a report, the Secretary of Defense underwent a round of cosmetic injections in September, and a source claims the 45-year-old is more concerned with himself.
Hegseth Is Tired Of the 'Fat' Look
"It's all an ego play for Pete," the insider explained. "He's always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. "He's obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."
During his speech to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, in September, Hegseth raged over "DEI offices, dudes in dresses," and "fat" troops.
"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," he said at the time, and revealed his disgust with seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."
Hegseth then asked the soldiers about their children's physique, and asked, "Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or undertrained troops? Or alongside people who can't make basic standards? Or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in? In a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and war-fighting?
Hegseth And His 'Vanity'
"The answer's not just no, it’s hell no."
However, according to the new source, now that Hegseth is the "Secretary of War his sense of self-importance has gone to his head – along with his vanity. And even though he strutted about the stage like a peacock when he gave his insulting lecture to the military brass, he still doesn't garner respect."
The insider added: "He made a minor speech to important people, and he was still upstaged by Trump."
Critics were quick to bash Hegseth for the Botox speculation, as one person on social media went off, "He absolutely makes my skin crawl... and all in a bad way!"
A Makeup Studio Just For Hegseth?
Another added: "He and Trump are the biggest makeup divas we've ever had walk the halls of the Capitol," and one user added, "This guy is beyond pathetic; injections aren't going to help Pete, you're ugly inside and out."
Earlier this year, the former Fox News personality ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to include a makeup studio, according to CBS News. Insiders at the time claimed the project cost several thousand dollars.
However, Hegseth shut down the claims and, in response, said, "After CBS News published its report, the defense secretary responded in a post on X, "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup.'"
An official for Hegseth's department then claimed Hegseth was doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances.
Hegseth may also be spending more time in the gym than actually doing work, as in August, he joined Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to help make America "healthy" again.
The bumbling duo met up inside a gym for the "Pete and Bobby Challenge" and challenged cabinet members to work out in what they hoped would become the next viral trend; however, it did not.
In the clip, Hegseth claimed to have done 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under six minutes. "It’s all about Make America Healthy Again, we’re gonna be fit, not fat, we want recruits that are ready to go," he said in the video.