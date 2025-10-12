EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham Desperately Attempts to End Family Rift With Estranged Son Brooklyn and Wife Nicola Peltz Before the Holidays – 'She's Sorry It Got So Nasty and Out of Control'
Oct. 12 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
In a desperate effort to end the bitter family feud, fashion maven Victoria Beckham is tossing estranged son Brooklyn Beckham some olive branches, but insiders told RadarOnline.com her still-furious daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, ordered her hubby to stay loyal to her – or else.
"Victoria's desperate to have this mess cleared up before the holiday season kicks in and would gladly fly out to America if he'd agree to a meeting," said an insider.
Inside The Nasty Feud
Previously known as Posh Spice when she was with the Spice Girls band, Victoria is trying to lure her 26-year-old baby boy back into the fold by ordering that his scenes not be cut from her upcoming Netflix documentary that follows her as she expands her business empire.
Sources said the 51-year-old designing mom, wed to Brooklyn's dad, retired soccer god David Beckham, hopes that will convince her kid she's willing to let bygones be bygones.
But a source close to Brooklyn says he has no interest in being a part of the documentary and would rather see a legitimate effort by members of his family to heal the rift between them.
Mother and son have been estranged since May from tensions that began boiling over during Brooklyn's wedding to heiress and Bates Motel actress Peltz, 30, in April 2022.
Nicola Vs. Victoria Feud
Victoria was said to be fuming after Peltz chose another designer to create her wedding gown after the retired Spice Girl had poured time and money into making a dress for the bride.
"But Victoria is ready to put the past behind them and is sorry that it got so nasty and out of control," shared an insider. "She's convinced she'll get more with honey than vinegar at this point, and figures Brooklyn must be sick of being controlled by Nicola and isolated from his family."
Brooklyn's Difficult Decision
According to the source, Brooklyn would gladly bury the hatchet and run to Victoria, but Peltz won't have it.
"Brooklyn's caught between a rock and a hard place," the insider explained. "He loves his mom and misses her terribly, as well as his dad and his siblings. But he's scared to defy Nicola, who's very clear that she expects him to hold firm and stand up for himself."
The insider added: "It's putting Brooklyn in an impossible situation, as he's being forced to make a choice between his mother and his wife."