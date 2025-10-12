EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham Desperately Attempts to End Family Rift With Estranged Son Brooklyn and Wife Nicola Peltz Before the Holidays – 'She's Sorry It Got So Nasty and Out of Control'

Previously known as Posh Spice when she was with the Spice Girls band, Victoria is trying to lure her 26-year-old baby boy back into the fold by ordering that his scenes not be cut from her upcoming Netflix documentary that follows her as she expands her business empire.

Sources said the 51-year-old designing mom, wed to Brooklyn's dad, retired soccer god David Beckham, hopes that will convince her kid she's willing to let bygones be bygones.

But a source close to Brooklyn says he has no interest in being a part of the documentary and would rather see a legitimate effort by members of his family to heal the rift between them.

Mother and son have been estranged since May from tensions that began boiling over during Brooklyn's wedding to heiress and Bates Motel actress Peltz, 30, in April 2022.