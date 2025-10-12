EXCLUSIVE: Kim's Not Keeping Up? Kardashian Wants to Focus on Being a Lawyer After Passing Exam... And Even Cut Back Filming for Family Hulu Show
Oct. 12 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
New legal eagle Kim Kardashian is eager to take the next step now that she's graduated from law school, said insiders, by flying from the Kardashian clan coop – leaving momager Kris Jenner with ruffled feathers and squawking to high heavens.
Sources said the 69-year-old bosswoman is in a panic and can't imagine running the family empire without Kim, but the newly minted legal eagle couldn't care less, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Is Kim Over Reality TV?
"Kim has reached the point where she has to be realistic about her bandwidth," shared an insider. "Between her growing business empire and her four kids, and her ambitions with social justice and her law career, there just aren't enough hours in the day – something's got to give."
Kim didn't attend a regular law school, but apprenticed with a law firm in San Francisco to realize her dream of becoming an attorney and fighting for justice. Only four states allow this learning method to qualify a person for the bar and California is one of them.
The 44-year-old fashionista passed the "baby bar" in 2021 after four tries, and still must pass the main exam to become a licensed attorney.
"She doesn't want to let her mom or the family down, but the truth is, doing the show is the last thing on her priority list. She's studying for the bar exam and juggling so many other things right now," said the source, who added Kim may not completely cut ties with the clan's Hulu show, but feels it's time to scale back.
Kim Wants Her Family To Step Up
"Her sisters can pick up the slack, which is only fair as far as Kim's concerned, since they wouldn't even have the life they have if it wasn't for her and all her hard work and willingness to put herself out there for the sake of their show and ratings," said the insider.
"She wants the rest of them to step up. It's a nightmare for Kris because Kim is still the fan favorite and she's also the only one her mom can fully count on. Kim is still insisting it can work, but Kris is freaking out."