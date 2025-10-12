EXCLUSIVE: Kim's Not Keeping Up? Kardashian Wants to Focus on Being a Lawyer After Passing Exam... And Even Cut Back Filming for Family Hulu Show

New legal eagle Kim Kardashian is eager to take the next step now that she's graduated from law school, said insiders, by flying from the Kardashian clan coop – leaving momager Kris Jenner with ruffled feathers and squawking to high heavens.

Sources said the 69-year-old bosswoman is in a panic and can't imagine running the family empire without Kim, but the newly minted legal eagle couldn't care less, RadarOnline.com can reveal.