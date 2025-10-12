EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Stars 'Desperate' to Receive Invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding to 'Prove They’re Part of the Ultimate In-Crowd'

Taylor Swift's fairytale wedding to football hunk Travis Kelce promises to be the biggest showbiz event in decades, and a galaxy of stars is clamoring for an invite to the popular songbird's nuptials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Love Story singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 35, are planning a lavish celebration for 2026, and entertainment's biggest egos are vying to attend as the bash is said to be considered a barometer of who's in and who's out in Hollywood.