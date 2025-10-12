Your tip
Taylor Swift
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Stars 'Desperate' to Receive Invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding to 'Prove They're Part of the Ultimate In-Crowd'

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Hollywood stars desperate for invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding to prove part of ultimate in-crowd.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 12 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift's fairytale wedding to football hunk Travis Kelce promises to be the biggest showbiz event in decades, and a galaxy of stars is clamoring for an invite to the popular songbird's nuptials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Love Story singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 35, are planning a lavish celebration for 2026, and entertainment's biggest egos are vying to attend as the bash is said to be considered a barometer of who's in and who's out in Hollywood.

Who Will Score An Invite?

Source: MEGA

"Anyone who's anyone is desperate to be on this guest list because it'll prove they're part of the ultimate in-crowd," a high-level Tinseltown insider explained.

"It's become the great dividing line that'll define who's cool and who's on the scrap heap."

Details of the big day, including the number of attendees, are being kept under wraps.

But the Shake It Off superstar is expected to host a bunch of A-listers, who would rub shoulders with Kelce's NFL buddies and the couple's families.

Among those believed to be a shoo-in are Swift's close pal Selena Gomez, as well as models Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne and actresses Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Margaret Qualley.

Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter and the musical Haim sisters are also highly likely to score spots.

Other gals believed to be getting a golden ticket include Travis' sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce – wife of his retired Philadelphia Eagle brother, Jason Kelce – plus fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes, spouse of the groom's quarterback teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Hollywood A-List Pals

Source: MEGA

But there will be notable absentees, sources believe, including Swift's onetime bestie Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who she's reportedly cut off after being dragged into the pair's legal battle with It Ends With Us filmmaker Justin Baldoni.

Sources said others almost certain to get a thumbs-down are singer Justin Bieber – Gomez's ex – and his wife, Hailey Bieber, as well as Swift's long-ago friend Karlie Kloss, who's married to businessman Joshua Kushner.

Insiders said singer Katy Perry is another near-certain snub, as are Swift's enemies – including Kim Kardashian and the rest of her reality TV tribe. Sources believe there will also be no room for Swift's exes, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Joe Alwyn, and Joe Jonas.

Close Pals, Only!

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is another wannabe attendee, but the Duchess of Sussex will almost certainly be iced out – despite trying to forge a friendship with Tay-Tay, insiders shared. Even showbiz royalty such as Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and Victoria and David Beckham will likely be on the outside looking in, sources shared.

An insider revealed: "The last thing Taylor's going to want or need is a bunch of attention-seekers rocking up to be a part of her special day. Only those who she's truly close to and fond of will stand any chance of making the cut."

