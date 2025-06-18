Fans Left Stunned Sabrina Carpenter is a Nepo Baby — And Amazed at the Identity of Her Famous Family Member
Ay caramba! Fans of Sabrina Carpenter have shared their shock at the revelation the star has a family connection to The Simpsons.
But the shock quickly turned to concern, RadarOnline.com can reveal, when they remembered her relatives' eerie support of the Church of Scientology.
Carpenter found early fame after landing voice acting jobs on Disney Channel shows including Phineas and Ferb and Sofia the First. Her starring role in Girl Meets World led to worldwide superstardom as a singer.
However, she's not the only famous member of her family.
The 25-year-old had fans having a cow when it was revealed she is related to Bart Simpson – or rather, the eternal 10-year-old's voice, Nancy Cartwright.
Carpenter's father, David, is Nancy's stepbrother, and the voice actress proudly admitted the relation to fans in a TikTok video.
"Isn’t that amazing?" Cartwright said. "Maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for 35 some years — and some of you guys for way less than that — and find out that I’m related to this superstar."
Family Ties
Cartwright, who also voices beloved side characters like Ralph Wiggum, Todd Flanders and Nelson Muntz, gushed that her niece is "pretty amazing," adding: "She has just created her own path and I wouldn't be surprised one day if she's an EGOT."
Carpenter is thrilled by the connection herself. In an interview with Capital FM, she said: "My whole life, that was just like the coolest thing in the world to me. I wasn't even allowed to watch the show until I was a little bit older!
"The woman is a woman of many talents, not just Bart. She always blows me away."
Fans were initially giddy at the outed connection – until they worried just how close the two are. Besides being the voice of Bart, Cartwright, 67, is also an outspoken member and supporter of Scientology.
She has been a member of the controversial church since 1991, and has donated over $15million to help spread its word.
Scientology Fears
In a Reddit chat room, fans feared Carpenter could follow her aunt's footsteps.
One person groaned: "So I guess Sabrina is a Scientologist, gross."
Another joked: "Doesn't everyone have a weird, multimillionaire Scientologist step-aunt?"
While one person pointed out: "Nancy Cartwright was raised Catholic but got into Scientology, so either she's successfully brainwashed her whole family, including Sabrina, or she's just the crazy wine aunt everyone has."
The Secret of Her Success
Aside from the Scientology connection, some fans questioned what other Cartwright connections helped push Carpenter's success.
In the same chat room, users traded theories on if this makes Carpenter a Nepo Baby who rode her aunt's coattails to worldwide fame.
One person said: "If you’re the voice actor for countless Simpsons characters…including Bart Simpson, I would guess you have an insane amount of pull in the entertainment industry. I mean, what cooler claim to fame does anybody have than "Hey, my aunt is Bart Simpson.'"
Another reasoned: "It’s not even about pull, it’s the insider knowledge and established networking to provide not only a starting point but a substantial head start, and most likely the financial backing to provide the free time needed."
Others, however, contend Carpenter earned all of her success herself.
"Yeah she was on a Disney show...5 years before they bought Fox properties," one person pointed out. "Not saying nepotism doesn't play a role, but it's not like Nancy called up the company she worked for and got hestepniecece that audition either."