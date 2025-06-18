Fans Left Stunned Sabrina Carpenter is a Nepo Baby — And Amazed at the Identity of Her Famous Family Member

Carpenter found early fame after landing voice acting jobs on Disney Channel shows including Phineas and Ferb and Sofia the First. Her starring role in Girl Meets World led to worldwide superstardom as a singer.

However, she's not the only famous member of her family.

The 25-year-old had fans having a cow when it was revealed she is related to Bart Simpson – or rather, the eternal 10-year-old's voice, Nancy Cartwright.

Carpenter's father, David, is Nancy's stepbrother, and the voice actress proudly admitted the relation to fans in a TikTok video.

"Isn’t that amazing?" Cartwright said. "Maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for 35 some years — and some of you guys for way less than that — and find out that I’m related to this superstar."