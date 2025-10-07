Prince Andrew Met Pedophile Epstein YEARS Before Disgraced Royal Said He Did, Beauty Queen Claims in Damaging Interview

Beatrice Keul, a Swiss model, claimed Epstein tried to set up a meeting between her and Andrew after meeting him at a beauty pageant in 1993, and he introduced himself by boasting he was Donald Trump's best friend.

"Straight away, he told me, ‘I’m Don’s best friend,'" so I trusted him, Keul said in a new interview with The Sun. Trump had owned the Miss Universe Organization from 1996 to 2015, and was well known in those circles.

She continued: "He was trying to invite me to a dance party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and trying to convince me to come, saying, 'I will take care of you.' He said, 'You don’t have to worry. Flights, hotels, I'll sort everything, just come because Don likes you. We organize lots of parties at Mar-a-Lago.'"

"I became very suspicious," Keul added. "I didn’t like the way he talked to me. He was very slimy... He wasn’t my type at all."