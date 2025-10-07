Prince Andrew Met Pedophile Epstein YEARS Before Disgraced Royal Said He Did, Beauty Queen Claims in Damaging Interview
Oct. 7 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew can't seem to get his story straight when it comes to his relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A former beauty queen is now claiming Epstein mentioned his connection to the now disgraced royals six years before Andrew said he had crossed paths with the pedophile.
Beatrice Keul's Shocking Claims Revealed
Beatrice Keul, a Swiss model, claimed Epstein tried to set up a meeting between her and Andrew after meeting him at a beauty pageant in 1993, and he introduced himself by boasting he was Donald Trump's best friend.
"Straight away, he told me, ‘I’m Don’s best friend,'" so I trusted him, Keul said in a new interview with The Sun. Trump had owned the Miss Universe Organization from 1996 to 2015, and was well known in those circles.
She continued: "He was trying to invite me to a dance party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and trying to convince me to come, saying, 'I will take care of you.' He said, 'You don’t have to worry. Flights, hotels, I'll sort everything, just come because Don likes you. We organize lots of parties at Mar-a-Lago.'"
"I became very suspicious," Keul added. "I didn’t like the way he talked to me. He was very slimy... He wasn’t my type at all."
When Did Andrew Truly Meet Epstein?
According to Keul, sensing her hesitancy, Epstein brought up his connection to Andrew.
"He kept saying he had very rich and powerful friends and knew the Royal Family. And then I said, 'The Royal Family?’'And he said, 'Prince Andrew,'" Keul claimed. "He said he could facilitate the contact."
Keul recalled of the alleged encounter: "I was shocked because he wasn’t the kind of guy that you’d think would be in the Royal Family’s society. He didn’t look like he would have the manners for that. But he wanted me to put me in touch with Prince Andrew."
"Then he told me, 'You've got the calibre for this league,'" Keul said.
In his now-infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, Andrew, 65, claimed he first met Epstein in 1999, which would contradict Keul's claim that Epstein mentioned him in 1993.
Andrew's Life Fell Apart for Connection to Epstein
Andrew's connection to the vile Epstein has set his reputation on fire, as it has cost him his public role, has humiliated the monarchy, and has even said to fractured his relationship with his brother, King Charles.
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife, has also faced brutal backlash for her relationship with Epstein, including calling him "generous" and possibly lying about the timeline of their friendship.
Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre also accused Andrew of sexually abusing her on three occasions when she was 17 years old. While he denied the allegations, Andrew, facing a civil lawsuit in New York, opted to settle out of court in early 2022, reportedly paying his accuser $16million.
Giuffre claimed her alleged first encounter with Andrew took place at Epstein's madam Ghislaine Maxwell's London home.
Virginia Giuffre Accused Andrew of Sexual Assault
"He was groping me. He touched my breasts. He touched my ass," she claimed while recalling the alleged encounter in her book. "He was not my type, but I’d been trained not only to not show my emotions, but to do what (was) wanted."
She added: "He proceeded to make love to me. He wasn’t rude. It wasn’t like rape, but it wasn’t like love, either. It was more like, 'I’m getting my business done.'"
Giuffre died by suicide on April 25, 2025.