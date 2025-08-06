Michelle Obama Admits She 'Pushed' Barack Away While Discussing Dating Struggles and Trying To Find 'Her Person' — As 'Divorce' Rumors Continue To Surround Former First Couple

Michelle Obama revealed she had no interest in dating Barack Obama, who relentlessly pursued her to get out of the "friend" zone before the former first lady finally realized she'd found her "person," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She recalled how they first met on her IMO podcast on Wednesday, August 6, while discussing modern dating with guest Logan Ury.

Michelle, 61, remembered being on her Chicago law firm's recruiting team, and her bosses were "abuzz" about the promising first-year Harvard law student in the summer of 1989. She sniped while recalling first hearing about Barack, "He's probably kind of weird because he's a nerd if a lot of white people are all infatuated with him."

Michelle slightly revised her preconceived notion about her husband when they initially spoke on the phone, gushing about how his "voice was sexier than the image that I had about him." The duo "really hit it off" during their first lunch together, where Michelle said she felt a "spark." However, she thought it would have been "completely inappropriate" to date Barack, 64, since she was his law firm advisor.