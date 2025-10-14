EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Teresa Giudice's Bizarre Secret Attempt to Rekindle Relationship With Estranged Brother Joe Gorga and Melissa After Years of Feuding Revealed — 'They Think It's a Publicity Stunt'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Amid Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice revealing she is suddenly open to potentially reconciling with Joe and Melissa Gorga, RadarOnline.com has learned some exclusive information about the situation.
In a recent interview, Teresa insisted she now has plans to "meet" and "speak" with her estranged family members.
Teresa Giudice Said She Has Reached Out to Joe and Melissa Gorga
On the October 9 episode of the I Do, Part 2 podcast, Teresa shared she had reached out to Joe and Melissa after years of fighting and not speaking.
"Time does heal all wounds. And when time goes by, you forget things," she explained. "Gia [Giudice] and I were on Special Forces. We spent a lot of time together before we went on Special Forces, and we talked a lot about a lot of things. So I want to be a good example for my children."
Even though she's had issues with her family, Teresa insisted she wants her four daughters to "always be there for each other."
"Be a beautiful family," she elaborated. "If someone doesn’t get along, be the bigger person. Try to make it work. I’ve got to practice what I preach."
Joe and Melissa Think Teresa's Sudden Change of Heart Is 'A Publicity Stunt'
After Teresa's comments, a rumor surfaced on X, alleging Teresa had tried making up with Joe a long time ago, but Melissa put a stop to it.
"I do not believe that's true," a source exclusively shared.
Another insider concurred, alleging: "Melissa would never stand in the way of Joe making up with his sister if that's something he truly wanted. Teresa literally stood on national TV calling Melissa a w---- the last time they were filming RHONJ, and now suddenly she wants to make up when her spot on the show is potentially in question.
"She's also been called desperate for doing this, which she isn't taking well. People trying to claim she wanted to do this a long time ago, but Melissa got in the way. It seems like it's an attempt to make rekindling seem like something Teresa has always wanted to do, so the timing isn't called into question. But that's simply not the case."
They also went on to dish on how Joe and Melissa truly feel about Teresa's sudden desire to make up.
"They think it's a publicity stunt," they revealed.
While they weren't sure if Joe and Melissa had reached back out to Teresa, they went on to offer some more insights.
A Source Stated Teresa Is 'Freaking Out Financially'
"Joe and Melissa would be absolutely ridiculous to fall for this," the source stated, specifically referring to Teresa suddenly wanting to rekindle their relationship when rumors of RHONJ doing test filming without her have been running rampant.
As another potential motive for Teresa changing course on her thoughts regarding her family, they added she's likely "freaking out financially" due to her uncertain future on the show.
Penny Drossos Karagiorgis, who starred as a friend on Season 5 of RHONJ, also spoke to RadarOnline.com to give her insight.
"I'm happy they're trying to reunite as they should. They need to lean on each other. Spouses come and go, but siblings are for life," she said. "But then it’s Teresa. She's manipulating, so I think her desire to make up is fake. Joe will go in real, but she’s all about money, so it’s a 50-50 [if she's being sincere]."
"As much as I wish she was [sincere], I think she's desperate and that's going to be her storyline, making up with Joe to get back on the show, and then the next season she's going to be fighting again," Karagiorgis added. "Plus, Melissa isn’t dumb. She won’t fall for it unless she needs Teresa as a storyline as well. Teresa has no one really on her side to defend her, either."
Teresa initially addressed squashing her beef during an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show. Fans were stunned when she replied, "Never say never."
While some reports claimed it was a "desperate" move, attempting to secure her coveted RHONJ spot, Teresa denied the allegation on her Turning the Tables podcast.
Teresa Said Her Door 'Is Cracked Open' to Make Up With Joe and Melissa
"The thing is, before I was very adamant – and I was just like absolutely not," Teresa said. "And I know everyone’s saying now, 'Oh my god, she's saying it now 'cause she's desperate. She needs a job.' That’s not the case. There's things that... there's reasons why I’m saying that. It's like an olive branch. Now I'm just saying, 'Never say never.' That's it."
"I'm just saying my door is cracked open,” she added. "I just said, 'Never say never.'"
An insider previously spoke to RadarOnline.com and insisted Teresa is being genuine with wanting to let the past go and move forward.
"On the show [Special Forces], her daughter Gia Giudice made her agree that stopping fighting would be best for everyone," they explained. "So when she was doing an interview promoting the show and was asked about Joe and Melissa, she gave the answer she did."
"She just didn’t articulate it clearly," they added, reiterating she truly is being genuine