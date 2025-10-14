EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Teresa Giudice's Bizarre Secret Attempt to Rekindle Relationship With Estranged Brother Joe Gorga and Melissa After Years of Feuding Revealed — 'They Think It's a Publicity Stunt'

"Joe and Melissa would be absolutely ridiculous to fall for this," the source stated, specifically referring to Teresa suddenly wanting to rekindle their relationship when rumors of RHONJ doing test filming without her have been running rampant.

As another potential motive for Teresa changing course on her thoughts regarding her family, they added she's likely "freaking out financially" due to her uncertain future on the show.

Penny Drossos Karagiorgis, who starred as a friend on Season 5 of RHONJ, also spoke to RadarOnline.com to give her insight.

"I'm happy they're trying to reunite as they should. They need to lean on each other. Spouses come and go, but siblings are for life," she said. "But then it’s Teresa. She's manipulating, so I think her desire to make up is fake. Joe will go in real, but she’s all about money, so it’s a 50-50 [if she's being sincere]."

"As much as I wish she was [sincere], I think she's desperate and that's going to be her storyline, making up with Joe to get back on the show, and then the next season she's going to be fighting again," Karagiorgis added. "Plus, Melissa isn’t dumb. She won’t fall for it unless she needs Teresa as a storyline as well. Teresa has no one really on her side to defend her, either."

Teresa initially addressed squashing her beef during an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show. Fans were stunned when she replied, "Never say never."

While some reports claimed it was a "desperate" move, attempting to secure her coveted RHONJ spot, Teresa denied the allegation on her Turning the Tables podcast.