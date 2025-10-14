MTV Cheating Bombshell: 'Teen Mom' Star Admits to Being Unfaithful In Relationships... as Fans Now Question The Truth About Her Multiple Baby Daddies

Lowry's co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, piped in to say, "I’ve known you since 2016 and never has there been a time since then where you have questioned who you were pregnant by."

"Never," Lowry responded. "I know I’m not great at relationships; I’m aware, and I have cheated in my lifetime, but, listen, I’m not putting myself in a position where I have to question who the dad is. I’m just not doing it."

"It’s just such a weird— like, when I think of women who have done that, or men that have done that, I’m just like, how could you be that careless or that stupid?" she elaborated. "Like, I can’t wrap my head around it. I’m like, ‘what the f--- were you thinking?'"

Lowry also noted she would have too much guilt lying about her children's paternity.

"I would not be able to sleep due to the fear of getting caught and the person finding out," she stated.