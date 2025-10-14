MTV Cheating Bombshell: 'Teen Mom' Star Admits to Being Unfaithful In Relationships... as Fans Now Question The Truth About Her Multiple Baby Daddies
Oct. 14 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
MTV's Teen Mom franchises have always been known for being chock-full of scandal, and now a former star of the franchise has come clean about her infidelities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
What's more is they're finally spilling the truth on their children's baby daddies – and if any of them resulted from their cheating.
Kailyn Lowry Admitted to Cheating When in Relationships
During a recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kailyn Lowry admitted to past indiscretions while in relationships.
"I have not been the best person," she said. "I have cheated in my lifetime, but during those f------ rendezvous, and any time I’ve ever cheated, I personally— Kail Lowry— is never putting myself in a position where I don’t know who the father is."
"I’m not going to cheat and accidentally get pregnant," she added. "I’m not going to cheat and not be using protection. I’m not going to cheat and not know who the father is. I’m just never going to do that. I’m just never going to not know who the father is."
Kailyn Lowry Denied Not Knowing Who the Fathers of Her Children Are
Lowry claimed when she reads "rumors" about herself, it's "infuriating," as she doesn't understand "outside of rape" why anyone would think she wouldn't know who fathered each of her children.
The specific rumors Lwory is referring to likely surround her fifth child, Rio, who was fathered by Elijah Scott. There has been chatter his father is actually Lowry's ex Malik Montgomery.
There has also been speculation about her Son Creed, whose father is Chris Lopez. Some people have also thought Montgomery fathered Creed.
Lowry has denied all of these rumors throughout the years.
Kailyn Lowry Said She'd Feel Guilty Lying About Her Children's Paternity
Lowry's co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, piped in to say, "I’ve known you since 2016 and never has there been a time since then where you have questioned who you were pregnant by."
"Never," Lowry responded. "I know I’m not great at relationships; I’m aware, and I have cheated in my lifetime, but, listen, I’m not putting myself in a position where I have to question who the dad is. I’m just not doing it."
"It’s just such a weird— like, when I think of women who have done that, or men that have done that, I’m just like, how could you be that careless or that stupid?" she elaborated. "Like, I can’t wrap my head around it. I’m like, ‘what the f--- were you thinking?'"
Lowry also noted she would have too much guilt lying about her children's paternity.
"I would not be able to sleep due to the fear of getting caught and the person finding out," she stated.
Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Reveals She 'found Pornographic Photos and Videos of Women and Men' on Disgraced Star's Device Years Before 2015 Scandal... but Family Members 'Swept It Under the Rug'
Kailyn Lowry's Father Recently Died
Aside from revealing her infidelities, Lowry also recently opened up about her father's death. Prior to him passing away, she had remained mostly estranged from him, but recently visited with him to try to get some answers to questions she had lingering.
"It was weird because I’d cry and then I’d be fine and then I would cry and then I’d be fine as if nothing was happening," she said.
"But it’s weird because I do feel disconnected from him, but I’m so emotional about it, and I’m having a hard time understanding that part of it because I don’t understand why I’m emotional about it when I haven’t had a relationship with him my whole life, so I really don’t know."
Lowry also shared on her final visit with her father she does feel like she got "closure" from him, adding even if he'd lived longer, she didn't foresee having a relationship with him.