EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'On Desperate Mission to Launch Clothes Range With Fashion Column in Vogue'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is on a "desperate mission" to relaunch herself in the fashion world with plans to launch a clothing line – and a potential column in Vogue. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, is said to be seeking a new partnership with American Vogue editor Chloe Malle after being spotted in what insiders tell RadarOnline.com was a "strategic" meeting at Manhattan's exclusive Whitby Hotel.
The recent meeting came amid a string of public appearances many see as part of a wider PR campaign to reposition Markle as a global style entrepreneur.
A Strategic Return to the Spotlight
Markle and Prince Harry, 41, were in New York for a series of high-profile events, including being honored as "Humanitarians of the Year" and attending a World Mental Health Day Festival.
She also enjoyed a lavish lunch with tennis legend Serena Williams before flying solo to Washington, DC, where she is set to appear at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.
A source close to Markle claimed: "This is Meghan in full rebrand mode. She's desperate to be seen as a serious fashion and lifestyle figure – not a failed Netflix star or sidelined royal. She's been pushing hard to secure a Vogue platform where she can write about empowerment, sustainability, and style, while subtly promoting her upcoming clothing range."
The Vogue Comeback Markle Needs
The insider added: "She's convinced this could be her Anna Wintour moment – the comeback she needs after the backlash over her cookery series. She knows the Vogue name carries weight and wants to align herself with that authority. Meghan feels fashion is her strongest card right now."
The Duchess' meeting with Chloe follows a controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, where she made headlines for posting a video of her legs up in a car near where Princess Diana was killed while in the city attending the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2026 show.
Markle wore two contrasting black-and-white outfits and, according to insiders, personally requested to attend.
Paris Fashion Week and Public Reaction
Balenciaga's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, later confirmed she had reached out directly to bag an invite.
"Meghan and I met some years ago, and we've been texting ever since," he said. "She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show."
Her Paris trip marked a rare foray into the high-fashion circuit and came just as her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, faced poor ratings and critical backlash. The series, part cooking show, part lifestyle showcase, was described by The Spectator as "just as ghastly as season one," while British Vogue mocked her slow onion chopping and "fussy flower arrangements."
The Next Phase of 'Meghan 3.0'
Despite the criticism, Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand has continued to draw attention. Its first product range sold out within minutes, though industry insiders said the apparent success was the result of small production runs rather than overwhelming demand. Her subsequent rosé and Sauvignon Blanc launches received a lukewarm response.
Markle's renewed push into fashion and media comes after her previous Spotify deal collapsed and Netflix reportedly "downgraded" its multimillion-dollar agreement with the Sussexes to a smaller, first-look arrangement. The couple's next major project remains unconfirmed.
A California-based PR executive told RadarOnline.com: "Meghan's realized the power of visibility. She's been out of the spotlight too long, and the industry moves fast. These appearances – Paris, New York, DC – are calculated steps in a bigger strategy. The Vogue meeting was no coincidence. She wants to be back on the front pages for the right reasons."
Markle is due to appear at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC, this week, where she will speak about "navigating entrepreneurship in the public eye" and building a "long-lasting business empire." For now, all eyes are on whether that empire will include her long-rumored Vogue collaboration – and the next phase of "Meghan 3.0."