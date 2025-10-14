EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'On Desperate Mission to Launch Clothes Range With Fashion Column in Vogue'

Despite the criticism, Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand has continued to draw attention. Its first product range sold out within minutes, though industry insiders said the apparent success was the result of small production runs rather than overwhelming demand. Her subsequent rosé and Sauvignon Blanc launches received a lukewarm response.

Markle's renewed push into fashion and media comes after her previous Spotify deal collapsed and Netflix reportedly "downgraded" its multimillion-dollar agreement with the Sussexes to a smaller, first-look arrangement. The couple's next major project remains unconfirmed.

A California-based PR executive told RadarOnline.com: "Meghan's realized the power of visibility. She's been out of the spotlight too long, and the industry moves fast. These appearances – Paris, New York, DC – are calculated steps in a bigger strategy. The Vogue meeting was no coincidence. She wants to be back on the front pages for the right reasons."

Markle is due to appear at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC, this week, where she will speak about "navigating entrepreneurship in the public eye" and building a "long-lasting business empire." For now, all eyes are on whether that empire will include her long-rumored Vogue collaboration – and the next phase of "Meghan 3.0."