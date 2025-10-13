EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Rage and Anger' Revealed As Meghan Markle Desperately Tries to Shrug Off Her 'Disgusting' Princess Diana Scandal as 'A Simple Mistake'
Prince Harry has been left "furious and heartbroken" after Meghan Markle posted a video from Paris showing the bridge near the tunnel where Princess Diana was killed – a move described by royal insiders as "disgustingly insensitive" and "deeply upsetting" to the Duke.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex filmed the short clip from the backseat of her car on 4 October after attending Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week.
Markle's Paris Video Sparks Outrage and Reopens Old Wounds
Her camera panned across the Pont de l'Alma bridge, which leads directly into the tunnel where Diana, her companion Dodi Fayed, and their chauffeur Henri Paul died in 1997, before cutting to a shot of Markle's feet resting on the car seat.
Within hours, the post went viral, sparking outrage across social media and reigniting tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family.
A close friend of the couple claimed: "Harry was livid. He couldn't believe she'd filmed anything near that location – it's sacred ground for him. He told her it felt like she'd turned the worst moment of his life into a backdrop for a fashion shoot.
"He's been carrying around rage and grief for years, and this reopened old wounds."
Another insider claimed: “Harry will be absolutely horrified and deeply angry, as the video touches on one of the most traumatic times in his life.
"Even if it wasn't deliberate, it was a serious lapse in judgment. Meghan really cannot afford these kinds of blunders, given her profile and the brand she is trying to build around herself.
"Filming in that part of Paris may not have been meant to offend anyone, but it came across as grossly insensitive, and errors like this do carry real consequences."
Royal Fury And Family Fallout
The clip also caused fury within royal circles, where the memory of Diana's death remains intense.
One source claimed: "Prince William was so livid he was beyond words. The family views this as yet another self-inflicted wound, the sort of thing that undoes months of careful, behind-the-scenes diplomacy."
Markle, who attended the fashion show alone while Harry, 41, remained at home in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is also said to be "mortified" by the fallout.
A source said: "She's been telling friends it was an innocent mistake. She thought she was just capturing a nice skyline and didn't realize how close she was to the tunnel.
"Now she's panicking, because it's turned into something far bigger than she ever anticipated.
"She's now left in a situation where she has to desperately PR this as a simple mistake, but that hasn't quelled fury from Harry and everyone else."
Tensions Rise Amid Royal Reconciliation Efforts
The video comes weeks after Harry's brief reunion with King Charles, 76, at Clarence House, where hopes of a thaw between father and son had begun to build.
That meeting now appears to have been overshadowed.
A Palace aide claimed: "The timing couldn’t be worse. Just when there's some progress, something like this pulls Harry back into feelings of anger and resentment. It's incredibly painful for everyone involved."
A Fashion Triumph Marred by Controversy
Still, Markle's Paris appearance did earn her praise in fashion circles.
She was spotted chatting with former Vogue editor Anna Wintour and director Baz Luhrmann at the Balenciaga event.
"The fashion world can’t get enough of her – she fits right in," said one source. "And she's perfectly entitled to enjoy that side of her life. But she needs to remember that, like it or not, everything she does will always be viewed through the prism of royalty."
While Markle has privately described the Diana uproar as "a misunderstanding," those close to Harry say his patience is wearing thin.
One insider claimed: "He's worn out by all the drama. He genuinely wants peace, but it feels out of reach when his wife keeps finding herself caught up in controversies that touch on his mother’s memory."