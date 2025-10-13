EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Rage and Anger' Revealed As Meghan Markle Desperately Tries to Shrug Off Her 'Disgusting' Princess Diana Scandal as 'A Simple Mistake'

Her camera panned across the Pont de l'Alma bridge, which leads directly into the tunnel where Diana, her companion Dodi Fayed, and their chauffeur Henri Paul died in 1997, before cutting to a shot of Markle's feet resting on the car seat.

Within hours, the post went viral, sparking outrage across social media and reigniting tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family.

A close friend of the couple claimed: "Harry was livid. He couldn't believe she'd filmed anything near that location – it's sacred ground for him. He told her it felt like she'd turned the worst moment of his life into a backdrop for a fashion shoot.

"He's been carrying around rage and grief for years, and this reopened old wounds."

Another insider claimed: “Harry will be absolutely horrified and deeply angry, as the video touches on one of the most traumatic times in his life.

"Even if it wasn't deliberate, it was a serious lapse in judgment. Meghan really cannot afford these kinds of blunders, given her profile and the brand she is trying to build around herself.

"Filming in that part of Paris may not have been meant to offend anyone, but it came across as grossly insensitive, and errors like this do carry real consequences."