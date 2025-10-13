Victoria Beckham Defends Her 'Nepo Baby' Children In Desperate Attempt to Repair Relationship With Estranged Son Brooklyn — 'It's Not Their Fault'
Oct. 13 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham seemingly extended an olive branch to her estranged son, Brooklyn, when she asked fans to give her children a break for being "nepo babies," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The designer, 51, said it's not the fault of her children that she and husband David are worldwide superstars. Brooklyn, 26, has struggled for years to establish a career and make a name for himself, trying out everything from photography to being a cooking influencer while being accused of riding on his famous last name.
'It's Not Their Fault'
"I mean, I feel sorry for these kids that are considered nepo babies," Victoria explained in an interview while promoting her new eponymous Netflix docuseries.
"The kids are simply the kids of their parents. It's not their fault. Give them a chance," the former Spice Girl pleaded. "What matters is that people are good and kind."
In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria, and David, 50, are also parents to sons Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 14.
Cruz Isn't a Wannabe
Victoria singled out Cruz, who has been attempting to launch a successful music career since he was a child, but has been plagued by nepo baby branding from trolls.
Raving about how she's "so proud of him," Victoria begged fans to give him a chance and not assume he was getting handed anything because of his famous parents.
"It's fine to be ambitious, but it is more important to be kind. Let the music speak for itself before you judge," she said of her son's singing and instrumental skills.
Mega-Successful Parents
Victoria and David have proven to be fierce role models for their children, as both are self-made successes based on their own talent.
The Say You'll Be There singer landed a coveted spot in the Spice Girls in 1994, going on to become the most successful girl group of all time. After struggling to find her footing following the band's breakup, Victoria relentlessly worked to be taken seriously as a fashion designer.
She finally got a coveted showing at Paris Fashion Week in 2025. Victoria's career ups and downs, as well as her PFW triumph, were chronicled in her Netflix docuseries.
David found massive fame as one of the most successful English soccer players of his generation. He's since gone on to become a sports team owner, a luxury brand pitchman, and invested heavily in his wife's fashion brand.
Brooklyn was noticeably absent at the London premiere of his mom's docuseries on October 8, which all of his siblings attended. He has grown estranged from his parents while becoming extremely close to his wife Nicola Peltz's mega-wealthy family.
Finding a Career Path
As the Beckhams' eldest child, Brooklyn has faced the most scrutiny as a nepo baby.
He tried following in his father's footsteps by joining Arsenal’s youth soccer team as a young teen, but ultimately got cut.
Brooklyn then became a photographer despite no formal training. He was heavily criticized for his unrefined skills, yet he still landed a Burberry fashion campaign and a photography book.
Next up, Brooklyn embarked on a career in cooking, starting his own Facebook series and making public appearances to show off his "skills."
Once again, his lack of training and knowledge showed through. He noted in a 2024 interview, "Unfortunately, I’ve never done, like, a cooking class, but I’m obsessed with watching MasterClass [online classes with A-list experts in their field]. I’ve always loved that."
Brooklyn's nepo baby status was unintentionally highlighted in the piece, as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay defended the cook for a video where he was slammed for making "raw" beef ribs for a Sunday lunch.
“It’s hard, isn’t it?" Ramsay said of Brooklyn's scrutiny. "Because he didn’t ask for that level of intrusion from having famous parents.”