Victoria Beckham Defends Her 'Nepo Baby' Children In Desperate Attempt to Repair Relationship With Estranged Son Brooklyn — 'It's Not Their Fault'

Victoria and David have proven to be fierce role models for their children, as both are self-made successes based on their own talent.

The Say You'll Be There singer landed a coveted spot in the Spice Girls in 1994, going on to become the most successful girl group of all time. After struggling to find her footing following the band's breakup, Victoria relentlessly worked to be taken seriously as a fashion designer.

She finally got a coveted showing at Paris Fashion Week in 2025. Victoria's career ups and downs, as well as her PFW triumph, were chronicled in her Netflix docuseries.

David found massive fame as one of the most successful English soccer players of his generation. He's since gone on to become a sports team owner, a luxury brand pitchman, and invested heavily in his wife's fashion brand.

Brooklyn was noticeably absent at the London premiere of his mom's docuseries on October 8, which all of his siblings attended. He has grown estranged from his parents while becoming extremely close to his wife Nicola Peltz's mega-wealthy family.