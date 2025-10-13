Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Top Stories Right > Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Defends Her 'Nepo Baby' Children In Desperate Attempt to Repair Relationship With Estranged Son Brooklyn — 'It's Not Their Fault'

Photo of Victoria Beckam and her kids
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham's kids have been branded 'nepo babies' because of their famous parents.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Victoria Beckham seemingly extended an olive branch to her estranged son, Brooklyn, when she asked fans to give her children a break for being "nepo babies," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The designer, 51, said it's not the fault of her children that she and husband David are worldwide superstars. Brooklyn, 26, has struggled for years to establish a career and make a name for himself, trying out everything from photography to being a cooking influencer while being accused of riding on his famous last name.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Not Their Fault'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Victoria Beckham and sons
Source: MEGA

Victoria posed with sons Romeo and Brooklyn, along with his wife Nicola Peltz, at 2024's 'Lola' premiere.

"I mean, I feel sorry for these kids that are considered nepo babies," Victoria explained in an interview while promoting her new eponymous Netflix docuseries.

"The kids are simply the kids of their parents. It's not their fault. Give them a chance," the former Spice Girl pleaded. "What matters is that people are good and kind."

In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria, and David, 50, are also parents to sons Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruz Isn't a Wannabe

Photo of Victoria and Cruz Beckham
Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

Victoria begged fans to give son Cruz's music a chance and not typecast him as a typical nepo baby.

Victoria singled out Cruz, who has been attempting to launch a successful music career since he was a child, but has been plagued by nepo baby branding from trolls.

Raving about how she's "so proud of him," Victoria begged fans to give him a chance and not assume he was getting handed anything because of his famous parents.

"It's fine to be ambitious, but it is more important to be kind. Let the music speak for itself before you judge," she said of her son's singing and instrumental skills.

Article continues below advertisement

Mega-Successful Parents

Photo of Beckham family
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn noticeably snubbed his mom's big Netflix premiere while all of his siblings were present.

Victoria and David have proven to be fierce role models for their children, as both are self-made successes based on their own talent.

The Say You'll Be There singer landed a coveted spot in the Spice Girls in 1994, going on to become the most successful girl group of all time. After struggling to find her footing following the band's breakup, Victoria relentlessly worked to be taken seriously as a fashion designer.

She finally got a coveted showing at Paris Fashion Week in 2025. Victoria's career ups and downs, as well as her PFW triumph, were chronicled in her Netflix docuseries.

David found massive fame as one of the most successful English soccer players of his generation. He's since gone on to become a sports team owner, a luxury brand pitchman, and invested heavily in his wife's fashion brand.

Brooklyn was noticeably absent at the London premiere of his mom's docuseries on October 8, which all of his siblings attended. He has grown estranged from his parents while becoming extremely close to his wife Nicola Peltz's mega-wealthy family.

READ MORE ON Top Stories Right
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Final 'Childlike' Addiction Before Death Aged 76 Revealed — And It's a World Away From Booze and Drugs

Photo of Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton's Final Moments Laid Bare in Chilling 911 Call — as It's Revealed Her Health Declined Rapidly Before Death

Finding a Career Path

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham
Source: @brooklynbeckham/TikTok

Brooklyn noted he was 'not a chef' while doing an omelette cooking tutorial on TikTok.

As the Beckhams' eldest child, Brooklyn has faced the most scrutiny as a nepo baby.

He tried following in his father's footsteps by joining Arsenal’s youth soccer team as a young teen, but ultimately got cut.

Brooklyn then became a photographer despite no formal training. He was heavily criticized for his unrefined skills, yet he still landed a Burberry fashion campaign and a photography book.

Next up, Brooklyn embarked on a career in cooking, starting his own Facebook series and making public appearances to show off his "skills."

Once again, his lack of training and knowledge showed through. He noted in a 2024 interview, "Unfortunately, I’ve never done, like, a cooking class, but I’m obsessed with watching MasterClass [online classes with A-list experts in their field]. I’ve always loved that."

Brooklyn's nepo baby status was unintentionally highlighted in the piece, as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay defended the cook for a video where he was slammed for making "raw" beef ribs for a Sunday lunch.

“It’s hard, isn’t it?" Ramsay said of Brooklyn's scrutiny. "Because he didn’t ask for that level of intrusion from having famous parents.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.