EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Final 'Childlike' Addiction Before Death Aged 76 Revealed — And It's a World Away From Booze and Drugs
Oct. 13 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne battled one last addiction before his death – and it wasn't drugs, alcohol, or even fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Friends of the heavy metal legend tell us the 76-year-old rocker spent his final years consumed by an innocent but relentless craving for ice cream.
Ozzy's Addiction... to Ice Cream
The Black Sabbath frontman, who died in July, also openly admitted his "sweetest vice" in one of his memoirs and again in interviews, calling ice cream his "final addiction" after decades of substance abuse.
The wildman, once infamous for biting the head off a bat, revealed that his appetite for frozen desserts became so uncontrollable that it nearly made him pre-diabetic.
"Someone brought me an ice cream in one of those chocolate-dipped waffle cone things and I just about inhaled it, I was so ravenous," Osbourne said. "But of course that just made me want another ice cream, 'cos if something's good, I don't know how to stop until I've made myself sick.
"I had a full-on addiction to ice cream for a while, actually. Always Häagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's – vanilla or coffee.
'I Cannot Stop Eating it'
"It got to the point I was eating so much of the stuff, I decided to save money by hiring a chef who made her own.
"Big mistake, that was. The ice cream she made was unf---ing-believable. But after a few weeks of going to town on that, I became pre-diabetic and had to stop."
Osbourne added about how his cravings took over: "I cannot stop eating it. I like eating two at a time. I have all this junk in my body: drugs, alcohol, and all the rest of that s---.
"So I'm trying to keep my wits and stay fit, so I exercise every day. To be honest, I should be dead."
His wife Sharon, 72, once joked his obsession with ice cream was just "the latest chapter in Ozzy's lifelong addiction problem."
A family source claimed: "Ozzy was all or nothing – whether it was music, drugs, or desserts. When he was off the hard stuff, he just found something else to pour himself into. Ice cream was his comfort. It made him happy, and Sharon thought that was harmless compared to what came before."
The Birmingham-born rocker had long credited his wife with saving his life after years of excess.
His health struggles in recent years included Parkinson's disease, multiple surgeries, and a serious thumb infection in 2018 that left him hospitalized.
Even then, Osbourne found humor in the ordeal. Posting a photo from his hospital bed, he wrote: "Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps."
Retirement? No Thanks
Osbourne's final tour, No More Tours 2, was meant to be a global farewell, but he repeatedly insisted he would never truly retire.
He said long before his final show: "What I'm stopping is doing what I'm doing now, going around the world all the time.
"I wish people would understand I'm not retiring. Is it my bad English accent? "It's called the No More Tours tour. It doesn't say, 'No more tours ever.'"
Even as he faced declining health, Osbourne remained defiantly upbeat.
He said: "My career will end when a pine lid is being nailed to my box! I can't say it's a job. I don't have to get up and do something I don't particularly like. I work for a couple of hours a night, travel a bit.
"I have a choice whether to stop or not – and I don't want to.”
Those close to him said in his final months, Osbourne often joked after conquering drugs, booze, and rock and roll, it was ice cream that finally "did him in."