Diane Keaton's Final Moments Laid Bare in Chilling 911 Call — as It's Revealed Her Health Declined Rapidly Before Death

While a cause of death has not yet been released for Keaton, the actress did have several health scares throughout her life, and was open about her cancer battle and eating disorder in an emotional and raw interview.

When she was just 21 years old, the Something's Gotta Give star was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

In 2015, Keaton reflected on her skin cancer battle and shared, "It's a family history. I remember my Auntie Martha had skin cancer so bad they removed her nose. My father had basal skin cancer, and my brother had it."

She then warned: "It's tricky with this skin cancer. That's why you've got to put the sunblock on."

Despite her family history, the movie star confessed she didn't take care of her skin when she was younger.