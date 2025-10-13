Diane Keaton's Final Moments Laid Bare in Chilling 911 Call — as It's Revealed Her Health Declined Rapidly Before Death
Oct. 13 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Newly released audio reveals the frantic response from first responders who rushed to try to save the life of legendary actress Diane Keaton, RadarOnline.com can report.
Keaton died at age 79 on October 11 in California, after friends said her health had recently taken a surprising turn.
The chilling 911 call reveals the dispatch audio to the fire department and ambulance, as they respond to reports of a "person down" at Keaton's home shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday.
That ambulance took one person to a local hospital. Sources told TMZ the person was Keaton.
A family spokesperson confirmed the legendary actress died in California, asking for privacy as loved ones mourn her passing.
The Annie Hall stars' passing came as a shock to family and friends, even if they had started to notice the Oscar winner's health failing.
"She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” a friend told People. "It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit."
The source continued: "In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening."
Keaton's Cancer Battle
While a cause of death has not yet been released for Keaton, the actress did have several health scares throughout her life, and was open about her cancer battle and eating disorder in an emotional and raw interview.
When she was just 21 years old, the Something's Gotta Give star was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.
In 2015, Keaton reflected on her skin cancer battle and shared, "It's a family history. I remember my Auntie Martha had skin cancer so bad they removed her nose. My father had basal skin cancer, and my brother had it."
She then warned: "It's tricky with this skin cancer. That's why you've got to put the sunblock on."
Despite her family history, the movie star confessed she didn't take care of her skin when she was younger.
More Bad News
She confessed: "Back in my 20s, I didn't pay attention much. I didn't research and didn't really care, and that was stupid because it's dogged me my entire adult life, even recently. I didn't start sun care until my 40s."
Decades after her initial basal cell carcinoma diagnosis, the First Wives Club actress received horrible news once again from her doctor when she was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, another form of skin cancer.
Keaton underwent two surgeries to treat her second bout of cancer.
Keaton's Eating Disorder
Shortly before she warned about the dangers of skin cancer by highlighting her own misfortune, Keaton opened up about her longtime battle with an eating disorder during an interview with Dr. Oz.
While chatting with the daytime talk show host, Keaton revealed she developed bulimia after being asked to lose 10 pounds for a Broadway role.
She admitted at the time: "All I did was feed my hunger, so I am an addict. It's true.
"I'm an addict in recovery, I'll always be an addict. I have an addictive nature to me."