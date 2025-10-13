'Start Being Human!': Martin Sheen Destroys Trump and Rages 'You Are the Biggest Nothing in the World' in Blistering Rant Against 'Narcissistic' Prez
Oct. 13 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Martin Sheen has slammed "narcissist" President Donald Trump in a blistering rant about his administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sheen, 85, who famously played the President Jed Bartlet on the hit TV drama West Wing, said he was "convinced" Trump's cabinet meetings "smell of ego and fear and false worship."
The 85-year-old didn't hold back when discussing Trump, 79, and his government allies during a live taping of MSNBC Nicolle Wallace's The Best People podcast in New York City over the weekend.
Sheen told Wallace: "When you look at this group of people at the round table in the White House, the cabinet room, every one of those people look across the table and they do not see anyone who is better than they are.
"They generally see a reflection of their worst selves."
Sheen Says Trump Cabinet Meetings Are 'a Reflection of Their Worst Selves'
Sheen took his scathing remarks a step further as he added: "There's no heroes in there. There's no music. There's no laughter. There's no self-effacement. There's no joy in that room."
Wallace, who Trump previously branded a "loser with bad ratings," highlighted the president's "bullying" tactics as she reflected on how the West Wing has continued to captivate viewers nearly 20 years after its final episode aired in 2006.
She said: "I couldn't do anything else with my life after watching The West Wing week after week.
"It's not just the enduring connection that I think fans have to the West Wing. It's almost in the absence of something that everyone wants their kids to emulate.
"I'm not even sure a MAGA family wants their kids to emulate Donald Trump. I'm not sure about that, but I don't think so. His language and his bullying and his conduct online alone."
Sheen Brands Trump 'the Biggest Nothing in the World'
The legendary actor took Wallace's comments as an opportunity to dish out some advice to the president.
Sheen said, "The big guy in the White House, if he would take some personal advice – you got to realize, sir, that you are the biggest nothing in the world," prompting the audience to break out in applause while Wallace audibly laughed.
He continued: "And sir, you stop there. You stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants, who are encouraging you to be your nonhuman self. Get in touch with that humanity."
Sheen Implores President to 'Start Being Human'
He reiterated the importance of "acting like a human being" as he continued to dish out advice, saying, "Stop fussing with your hair and don’t worry about your tie and stand up straight and speak clearly, not from your throat.
"Speak from your heart and start being human."
Sheen took another brutal swipe at Trump as he concluded, "That’s what you were made for, not golf. So there you are, Mr. President. With all due respect, sir."
Wallace leaned back in her chair and laughed as the audience roared with applause for Sheen.