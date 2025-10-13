'Start Being Human!': Martin Sheen Destroys Trump and Rages 'You Are the Biggest Nothing in the World' in Blistering Rant Against 'Narcissistic' Prez

Sheen took his scathing remarks a step further as he added: "There's no heroes in there. There's no music. There's no laughter. There's no self-effacement. There's no joy in that room."

Wallace, who Trump previously branded a "loser with bad ratings," highlighted the president's "bullying" tactics as she reflected on how the West Wing has continued to captivate viewers nearly 20 years after its final episode aired in 2006.

She said: "I couldn't do anything else with my life after watching The West Wing week after week.

"It's not just the enduring connection that I think fans have to the West Wing. It's almost in the absence of something that everyone wants their kids to emulate.

"I'm not even sure a MAGA family wants their kids to emulate Donald Trump. I'm not sure about that, but I don't think so. His language and his bullying and his conduct online alone."