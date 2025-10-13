Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Baby Plans!: Newly Married Singer, 33, Ready to Start a Family With Husband Benny Blanco — 'They Want to Be Parents'

Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco want to be a 'brand of their own,' a source said.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco may have just gotten married, but the pair are eager to start a family relatively soon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After dating since 2023, the pair finally tied the knot on September 27 in a gorgeous ceremony on a 70-acre estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco 'Can't Wait to Be Parents'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: MEGA

Gomez and Blanco 'can't wait to be parents.'

"Selena's whole wedding weekend was so beautiful," a source dished to a media outlet. "She cried tears of joy and couldn't stop saying how blessed she felt."

The wedding was chock-full of A-list stars, including Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, and Ed Sheeran.

"She's so excited to be Benny's wife," the insider continued. "She's trying not to get too far ahead of herself."

While the insider noted the famous singer "definitely wants to take some time to enjoy being a newlywed," they insisted that starting a family is "something she talks about a lot."

"They both can't wait to be parents," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Want to Become a 'Brand of Their Own'

Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: MEGA

Gomez and Blanco released an album together in March.

The source noted now that the pair are married, they're "legitimately a brand of their own, and they want to capitalize on that."

One of the projects the pair already worked together on was this year's duo album, I Said I Loved You First, which came out in March.

"They are making plans to become one of the biggest power couples in Hollywood and give Taylor and Travis [Kelce] a run for their money," the insider claimed.

Through the years, Gomez has had some tough health problems, including bipolar disorder and lupus, which led to her having a kidney transplant. Due to this, it's unlikely she would be able to carry a baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez Addressed Using a Surrogate or Adoption as a Means for Her to Have a Baby

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

The singer is 'telling everyone she feels like the luckiest woman alive,' an insider stated.

Gomez previously addressed her potentially not being able to carry a baby, sharing, "I find it a blessing there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."

Regardless of how she's going about having a baby, she's in a great place in her life with her husband.

"Selena's been telling everyone she feels like the luckiest woman alive now that she has everything she's ever wanted," the new source concluded. "There will always be challenges, but having the right partner to face those tough times with means everything. She's living proof you can go through heartbreak and still find your soulmate."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Sydney Sweeney and Hillary Clinton

Trump's MAGA Supporters Rage As Hillary Clinton's Looks Are Compared to New 'Republican Darling' Sydney Sweeney... After the Prez Drooled Over Actress

Photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spark Fears for His Sobriety After Pals Reveal How Pair Are 'Secretly Back Together'

Selena Gomez Did Not Invite Her Kidney Donor to Her Wedding

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Selenea Gomez and Francia Raisa
Source: MEGA

Francia Raisa denied reports she's 'angry with' Gomez.

Even though there's so much positive news surrounding Gomez, there was one pre-wedding controversy that caught people's attention – the fact that she did not invite her kidney donor, Francia Raisa, to her wedding.

"I know she's getting married, and I'm very happy for her. And look... she has a life and she is already a billionaire and I am grateful that I could do that for her," Raisa said in a statement when asked about the situation.

"Look, from the beginning, the doctors told me, it's a donation," she continued. "If you are going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you're not going to call to say, 'Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?' It's a donation, and it's something nice that I was able to do. I am grateful that I am alive, and I can say that I have saved a life."

Raisa also denied reports she was "angry with Gomez, attributing them to "nonsense" and insisting she "never said anything."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.