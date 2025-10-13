Selena Gomez's Baby Plans!: Newly Married Singer, 33, Ready to Start a Family With Husband Benny Blanco — 'They Want to Be Parents'

Even though there's so much positive news surrounding Gomez, there was one pre-wedding controversy that caught people's attention – the fact that she did not invite her kidney donor, Francia Raisa, to her wedding.

"I know she's getting married, and I'm very happy for her. And look... she has a life and she is already a billionaire and I am grateful that I could do that for her," Raisa said in a statement when asked about the situation.

"Look, from the beginning, the doctors told me, it's a donation," she continued. "If you are going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you're not going to call to say, 'Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?' It's a donation, and it's something nice that I was able to do. I am grateful that I am alive, and I can say that I have saved a life."

Raisa also denied reports she was "angry with Gomez, attributing them to "nonsense" and insisting she "never said anything."