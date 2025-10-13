Selena Gomez's Baby Plans!: Newly Married Singer, 33, Ready to Start a Family With Husband Benny Blanco — 'They Want to Be Parents'
Oct. 13 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco may have just gotten married, but the pair are eager to start a family relatively soon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After dating since 2023, the pair finally tied the knot on September 27 in a gorgeous ceremony on a 70-acre estate.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco 'Can't Wait to Be Parents'
"Selena's whole wedding weekend was so beautiful," a source dished to a media outlet. "She cried tears of joy and couldn't stop saying how blessed she felt."
The wedding was chock-full of A-list stars, including Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, and Ed Sheeran.
"She's so excited to be Benny's wife," the insider continued. "She's trying not to get too far ahead of herself."
While the insider noted the famous singer "definitely wants to take some time to enjoy being a newlywed," they insisted that starting a family is "something she talks about a lot."
"They both can't wait to be parents," the insider added.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Want to Become a 'Brand of Their Own'
The source noted now that the pair are married, they're "legitimately a brand of their own, and they want to capitalize on that."
One of the projects the pair already worked together on was this year's duo album, I Said I Loved You First, which came out in March.
"They are making plans to become one of the biggest power couples in Hollywood and give Taylor and Travis [Kelce] a run for their money," the insider claimed.
Through the years, Gomez has had some tough health problems, including bipolar disorder and lupus, which led to her having a kidney transplant. Due to this, it's unlikely she would be able to carry a baby.
Selena Gomez Addressed Using a Surrogate or Adoption as a Means for Her to Have a Baby
Gomez previously addressed her potentially not being able to carry a baby, sharing, "I find it a blessing there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."
Regardless of how she's going about having a baby, she's in a great place in her life with her husband.
"Selena's been telling everyone she feels like the luckiest woman alive now that she has everything she's ever wanted," the new source concluded. "There will always be challenges, but having the right partner to face those tough times with means everything. She's living proof you can go through heartbreak and still find your soulmate."
Selena Gomez Did Not Invite Her Kidney Donor to Her Wedding
Even though there's so much positive news surrounding Gomez, there was one pre-wedding controversy that caught people's attention – the fact that she did not invite her kidney donor, Francia Raisa, to her wedding.
"I know she's getting married, and I'm very happy for her. And look... she has a life and she is already a billionaire and I am grateful that I could do that for her," Raisa said in a statement when asked about the situation.
"Look, from the beginning, the doctors told me, it's a donation," she continued. "If you are going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you're not going to call to say, 'Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?' It's a donation, and it's something nice that I was able to do. I am grateful that I am alive, and I can say that I have saved a life."
Raisa also denied reports she was "angry with Gomez, attributing them to "nonsense" and insisting she "never said anything."