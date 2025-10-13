Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Harry 'Would Never Have Married Meghan Markle if Princess Diana Had Lived' — In the Words of Her Most Loyal Servant

Split photos of Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's loyal aide reveals why her presence could have changed Harry's love life forever.

Oct. 13 2025, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry would never have married Meghan Markle if his mother, Princess Diana, were still alive, according to her former butler and confidante Paul Burrell.

The 67-year-old former royal aide worked for Diana for more than a decade and became one of her most trusted friends, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he believes the late Princess' presence would have completely altered the course of her younger son's life.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Burrell's Bold Claim About Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Split photos of Princess Diana and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Paul Burrell claimed Harry might not have married Markle if Diana had still been alive.

Burrell made the claim about Markle while reflecting on how Diana's death in 1997 left Harry emotionally adrift and searching for the kind of love and security he had lost.

He said: "If Diana had been alive, I doubt whether Harry would have married Meghan. For the next years, going through his life, he was lost, he didn't know where love was.

"When he heard a 36-year-old mature American woman whisper something into his ear along the lines of, 'You and I could be a great team' or, 'We could change the world' – he didn't hear Meghan's voice, he heard his mother's voice. "Because Harry was always searching for love and he found it with Meghan."

Article continues below advertisement

Diana's Guiding Hand That Might Have Changed Everything

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Burrell believed Diana would have guided her son through relationships with a steadying hand.

Burrell, who served both Queen Elizabeth II and Diana before leaving royal service in the late 1990s, said he believed the Princess would have guided her son through relationships with a "steadying hand," and that her wisdom might have changed the choices he made later in life. 

"Diana would have given him the kind of grounding that only a mother can," a royal insider told us.

"She adored both her boys, but she also had a sense of perspective. She would have seen the red flags early on – not necessarily with Meghan herself, but with the media storm and isolation that came with her."

Article continues below advertisement

A Love Story That Captured the World

Photo of Prince Harryand Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry met Markle on a blind date in London in 2016.

Harry, 41, met actress Markle, then 36, on a blind date in London in 2016.

Their relationship quickly grew serious, with Meghan leaving her role on the hit TV drama Suits and moving to the UK.

Their engagement was announced in November 2017, and the couple married the following May at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The royal wedding – watched by nearly two billion people worldwide – was heralded as a symbol of a modern monarchy.

But tensions soon followed, with reports of rifts between Harry and his brother, Prince William, and between Markle and members of the royal household.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals and relocated to California, a move that sent shockwaves through the royal establishment.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Kate Middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking Real Reason Kate Middleton Bans Kids From Having Smartphones Revealed

Photo of King Charles and Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Everything King Charles Can Do To 'Clip Prince Andrew's Wings Forever' — From Making Him 'Homeless' To Stripping Him Of Remaining Royal Titles

Echoes of Diana in Markle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Split photos of Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Burrell said Harry saw echoes of his mother’s spirit and compassion in Markle.

In his 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the prince openly compared his wife to his late mother.

"So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum," he said. "She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her."

But Burrell suggested those similarities may have been precisely what drew Harry to Markle in the first place – and what blinded him to the potential pitfalls of their relationship.

"He's been trying to fill the void left by Diana his entire adult life," another Palace insider claimed. "In Meghan, he saw someone who echoed his mother's spirit – but also someone who would fiercely defend him in a way Diana always did."

Burrell, who once described Diana as "the only person who ever truly understood me," has told friends she would have wanted her son to be happy – but also protected.

A source claimed: "Diana would have been the bridge between Harry and the rest of the family. She would never have let this rift get to its current point."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.