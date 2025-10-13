'She Crossed The Line': Prince Harry 'Fumes' to Wife Meghan Over Hypocritical Online Post Unmasking Princess Lilibet — 'He Went to Court for Privacy... Now She’s Putting Their Daughter Online'
Prince Harry is reeling over wife Meghan Markle sharing an Instagram post featuring the couple's daughter, Lilibet, after previously begging for privacy regarding their children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, showed Lilibet, 4, running across the grass in pink pajamas in the backyard of the couple's Montecito, California, mansion to celebrate International Day of the Girl. The former actress also included a snapshot holding hands with her daughter next to their pond, although it didn't directly show Lilibet's face.
'Deeply Uncomfortable'
"Harry’s deeply uncomfortable,” a royal insider spilled to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack. "He spent years fighting tabloids and paparazzi to protect his kids. Now Meghan’s the one putting them back in the spotlight."
While Markle wrote a message to girls in the caption of her post, she used Lilibet as the content, as well as giving her a brief shout-out.
"To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility," she said.
Markle added: "Go get ‘em girl!" with an emoji of a girl running, just as Lilibet was doing in the video.
'She Crossed a Line'
Harry, 40, apparently wasn't aware of his wife's intention to share photos and video of their rarely-seen daughter with the world.
"He found out almost when the rest of us did," the insider claimed. "He thinks she crossed a line.”
Shuter reported that friends of Markle said she wasn't trying to exploit Lilibet. "She sees it as celebrating her daughter and inspiring other girls."
'A Clash of Principles'
While Harry and Markle have been careful not to show off their children's faces, Lilibet was highly identifiable in the content the Duchess of Sussex posted.
The little girl's long red hair was pulled back in a ponytail for both the video and the photo.
Markle flaunting their daughter on social media after so many pleas for privacy left a rift between the couple.
“It’s a clash of principles,” the source claimed. “She believes in visibility — he believes in protection. That tension has never really gone away.”
After the birth of the couple's first child, Archie, 6, in 2019, Harry spoke about how he was determined to keep his family life private. Especially after his mother, Princess Diana, died in a 1997 car crash while fleeing paparazzi.
"I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect," the prince said at the time.
"So everything (Princess Diana) went through, and what happened to her, is incredibly important every single day, and that is not me being paranoid, that is just me not wanting a repeat of the past."
Breaking Rules for 'Self-Promotion'
Fans began seeing a lot more photos of the couple's children after Markle launched her own personal Instagram page on January 1.
The Netflix star showed more and more pictures and videos of her kids as the first season of her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, premiered in March. This was followed by the launch of her As Ever brand of food and beverage products.
The duchess took things to a new level by sharing a series of intimate photos and videos from Lilibet's fourth birthday party at Disneyland in June.
"A while back, the idea of sharing anything about the kids would’ve been off the table — they’ve always been incredibly guarded when it comes to their private life," a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com at the time.
"But Meghan seems intent on breaking this rule for the sake of her self-promotion and brand."