'She Crossed The Line': Prince Harry 'Fumes' to Wife Meghan Over Hypocritical Online Post Unmasking Princess Lilibet — 'He Went to Court for Privacy... Now She’s Putting Their Daughter Online'

"Harry’s deeply uncomfortable,” a royal insider spilled to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack. "He spent years fighting tabloids and paparazzi to protect his kids. Now Meghan’s the one putting them back in the spotlight."

While Markle wrote a message to girls in the caption of her post, she used Lilibet as the content, as well as giving her a brief shout-out.

"To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility," she said.

Markle added: "Go get ‘em girl!" with an emoji of a girl running, just as Lilibet was doing in the video.