Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Warden Warns Inmates Not to 'Threaten' Former Madam or Risk Being 'Shipped to Harsher Facility'... as Epstein's Ex's 'Cushy' Life Behind Bars Revealed

While the Bureau of Prisons typically prohibits sex offenders from being placed in minimum security facilities like the one in Bryan without a special waiver, Maxwell was sent to the camp within weeks of her meeting with Blanche, a decision her lawyers insisted was made out of concern for her safety.

Meanwhile, an increase in security guards and more frequent lockdowns have been noted as some of the changes to sweep through the sleepy prison camp since Maxwell's arrival on August 1.

Fellow inmates have reportedly grown "resentful" towards Maxwell as they felt she was being given unusually favorable treatment behind bars.