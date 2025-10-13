Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Warden Warns Inmates Not to 'Threaten' Former Madam or Risk Being 'Shipped to Harsher Facility'... as Epstein's Ex's 'Cushy' Life Behind Bars Revealed
Oct. 13 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
The prison warden overseeing the cushy prison camp where Jeffrey Epstein's former madam Ghislaine Maxwell was recently transferred has warned inmates not to "threaten" the convicted sex predator or else they could be sent to a much "harsher facility," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced British socialite was moved from a low-security Florida prison to a minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas, where ex-Bravo star Jen Shah and Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes are also serving sentences – following a controversial closed-door meeting with Donald Trump's deputy attorney general and former personal defense attorney Todd Blanche.
Maxwell's Controversial Prison Transfer
While the Bureau of Prisons typically prohibits sex offenders from being placed in minimum security facilities like the one in Bryan without a special waiver, Maxwell was sent to the camp within weeks of her meeting with Blanche, a decision her lawyers insisted was made out of concern for her safety.
Meanwhile, an increase in security guards and more frequent lockdowns have been noted as some of the changes to sweep through the sleepy prison camp since Maxwell's arrival on August 1.
Fellow inmates have reportedly grown "resentful" towards Maxwell as they felt she was being given unusually favorable treatment behind bars.
Inmates Grow 'Resentful' Towards Maxwell
Sources on the inside of the Bryan facility claimed Maxwell's arrival was met with hostility from inmates who called her a pedophile and a "chomo," which is slang for child molester.
Another inmate recalled watching as a fellow convict walked into Maxwell's door-free, dormitory-style room and complimented her hair. Maxwell allegedly fired back and demanded the inmate leave her room.
The insider claimed the inmate began screaming at Maxwell, saying she didn't belong at the facility, before guards removed her and reassigned her to a different dormitory.
Warden Warns Inmates Against 'Threatening' Maxwell
The tense reaction to Maxwell's presence on campus prompted the warden to call a "town meeting" for all inmates.
At the "town meeting," inmates were reportedly warned against making any threats towards Maxwell.
Insiders alleged the warden informed inmates that if the sex offender was put in any sort of danger or inmates spoke to the press about her, they could be "shipped to a harsher facility."
Inmate Transferred After Speaking About Maxwell
One inmate, Christiane Irwin, 46, a Texas-based accountant convicted of fraud, said she could only discuss Maxwell in "general terms" because of the warden's policy.
But just one day after Irwin spoke with a reporter from the Journal on a monitored prison phone call, her prison email privileges were reportedly suspended. Days later, Irwin was moved to the Houston Federal Detention Center, a higher-security facility.
Her lawyer, Brandon Beck, reportedly found out about the move from reports and was unaware of a reason for the transfer.
At least one other unnamed inmate was also moved to a different facility after speaking about Maxwell with someone from the outside.
Other inmates claimed Maxwell mostly kept to herself after moving into the Bryan camp.
Guards are said to bring her meals to her room and she's escorted to the recreation areas for late-night workouts and is allowed to shower, while other inmates are prohibited from leaving their rooms after 8 PM.