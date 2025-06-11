EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Fuming' About Meghan Markle Constantly Sharing Pictures of Their Kids As It 'Reminds Him of Diana Era'

While the posts have been curated to obscure their faces, Harry, 40, is "deeply unsettled" by how much of their private life is becoming public as it is "dredging up memories of how his mum was used by the press," an insider tells us.

"This marks a major change in how they present themselves publicly," a source said.

They added: "A while back, the idea of sharing anything about the kids would’ve been off the table — they’ve always been incredibly guarded when it comes to their private life.

"But Meghan seems intent on breaking this rule for the sake of her self-promotion and brand."

Harry's discomfort is rooted in his deeply personal experience with media intrusion.

In the couple's 2019 interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, the duke spoke openly about his fear of history repeating itself.

"I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect," Harry said at the time.

"So everything (Princess Diana) went through, and what happened to her, is incredibly important every single day, and that is not me being paranoid, that is just me not wanting a repeat of the past."

According to our insider, that protective instinct has not faded.