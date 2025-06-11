Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Fuming' About Meghan Markle Constantly Sharing Pictures of Their Kids As It 'Reminds Him of Diana Era'

prince harry fuming meghan markle kids pp
Source: MEGA;@meghan/instagram

Prince Harry is seething over his wife Megan Markle 'flaunting' their kids on social media.

June 11 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Prince Harry has long vowed to protect his children from the kind of media scrutiny that shadowed his own childhood.

Now, a source close to the Duke of Sussex has told RadarOnline.com he is "fuming" over Meghan Markle's recent decision to share photos and clips of their kids online.

The concerns come in the wake of Markle, 43, posting a black-and-white birthday tribute to daughter Lilibet, 4, last week – just one of six recent social media posts featuring their children, including images of both the little girl and her brother Archie, 6, collecting roses and tending to bees around the parents' $14.5million mansion in Montecito, California.

Decades Of Pain

prince harry ditch memoir no trust royal family million
Source: MEGA

Harry is haunted by press intrusion into the life of his tragic mum Princess Diana and wants to protect his children from the spotlight at all costs.

While the posts have been curated to obscure their faces, Harry, 40, is "deeply unsettled" by how much of their private life is becoming public as it is "dredging up memories of how his mum was used by the press," an insider tells us.

"This marks a major change in how they present themselves publicly," a source said.

They added: "A while back, the idea of sharing anything about the kids would’ve been off the table — they’ve always been incredibly guarded when it comes to their private life.

"But Meghan seems intent on breaking this rule for the sake of her self-promotion and brand."

Harry's discomfort is rooted in his deeply personal experience with media intrusion.

In the couple's 2019 interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, the duke spoke openly about his fear of history repeating itself.

"I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect," Harry said at the time.

"So everything (Princess Diana) went through, and what happened to her, is incredibly important every single day, and that is not me being paranoid, that is just me not wanting a repeat of the past."

According to our insider, that protective instinct has not faded.

Protective Instinct

prionce harry fuming meghan kids
Source: @meghan/instagram

Harry doesn't want his children on social media at all, sources say.

They said: "Harry trusts Meghan to use her judgment about what's okay to share, but he still feels uneasy. He's a hands-on, protective father who wants to keep Archie and Lili as sheltered as possible while they're still so young."

The issue is compounded by Meghan's growing public profile.

Her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, are part of her mission to reposition herseld as a domestic goddess in the vein of Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow.

But our source added: "Harry's been anxious that they might be revealing more than they should overall. He's especially uneasy about how much of their everyday life in Montecito is being put out there."

While critics argue the posts are part of a broader campaign to rebrand their public image after a dip in popularity, especially following their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and their controversial Netflix docuseries, others see Markle's over-sharing as a strategic move.

princess diana bodyguard plea saved life ken wharfe pp
Source: MEGA

Harry believes Diana was hounded to death by paprazzi.

Meghan’s posts have definitely caught people’s attention," our insider said. "There's quiet talk that she might be sharing more to boost interest in her brand."

Yet others argue the duchess is being careful.

One insider said: "She's not exposing them to paparazzi or public events. She's being intentional and careful about what she shares and when, keeping things positive and under her control.

"Meghan takes pride in her family and truly enjoys letting people see glimpses of their life.

"She doesn't see a reason to keep everything hidden, and social media lets her shape that narrative on her own terms."

