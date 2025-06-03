Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Left 'Humiliated' By Brooke Shields' Dig as Duchess Was 'Rattled' After Actress 'Poked Fun' At Her Childhood

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was not left a very happy camper following Brooke Shields' comments.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 3 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has been left fuming over Brook Shields' dig at her expense, after the actress appeared to make a joke out of the royal's upbringing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex was left shaken after Shields interrupted her childhood story to drop a reality check on Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle Didn't Find It Funny

markle
Source: MEGA

Markle is said to have been left raging over Shields' joke at her expense.

During a discussion at Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel in March 2024, Markle, when prompted by moderator Katie Couric, told a story about writing a letter to a company at only 11 years old, after a dishwashing commercial suggested women are the only ones doing tasks in the kitchen.

"I found it infuriating... and they ended up changing the commercial," Markle recalled.

However, Shields wasn't as impressed, joking that when she was 11 years old, she was "playing a prostitute."

The movie star played a prostitute in the 1978 film Pretty Baby, and sparked plenty of controversy and backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Was A Hit Job'

markle shields
Source: YouTube

Sources claimed Marke was 'humiliated' after Shields poked fun at her.

While the crowd erupted in cheers, Markle was left "humiliated and furious," a source claimed to Rob Shuter for his Substack.

"She was visibly rattled,” the insider added. "It wasn’t a joke to her; that anecdote (from her childhood) is sacred."

According to insiders, Markle saw the moment as a "calculated dig" and an attempt by Shields to steal the spotlight.

"This was a hit job, plain and simple,” the source said. "And Meghan doesn’t forget, or forgive, being laughed at.”

Article continues below advertisement

Shields Defends Her Comments

shields
Source: MEGA

Shields later appeared on a podcast to explain that Markle was being 'too precious.'

Shields, 60, appeared on India Hicks' podcast recently to discuss her side, and said: "(Markle) starts telling a story about how when she was 11. And she keeps saying, well, 'when I was 11, I saw this commercial and they were talking about washing dishes and only soap for washing dishes was for women.'"

"... So I go, 'Excuse me, I'm so sorry. I've got to interrupt you there for one minute.' I was trying not to be rude, but I wanted to be funny because it was so serious. I just want to give everybody here a context as to how we're different. I said, 'Well, when I was 11, I was playing a prostitute. The place went insane. And then luckily, it was more relaxed after that."

In the moment, Shields recalled thinking: "I was like, oh, I hope she doesn't think I'm rude. I'm not being rude."

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Muhammad Ali

EXCLUSIVE: Muhammad Ali's Death Anniversary Marred by Resurfaced Accusations of His Fights Being Fixed

Photo of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman 'Begged' by New Lover Sutton Foster to Stop Trying to 'Force' Creation of Blended Family Amid His Brutal Divorce Fight

She continued during the podcast chat: "(Markle's story was) just too precious. And I was like, they're not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious.

"Afterwards, (Markle) was kind of like, 'oh, okay'. And I was like, 'let's just have some fun with it.' I don't know if you'll have to cut this out."

Shields' comments on stage may have ruffled Markle's feathers, but it's no surprise, as she is believed to be all about her looks and image.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

meghan markle henpecked prince harry lose weight image uphold
Source: MEGA

Markle is said to be all about her image, and sources claim she wants Prince Harry to feel the same way.

A previous source told RadarOnline.com of Markle: "She eats very healthy, has a trainer and goes to the gym five days a week. On top of that, she does some sort of physical activity every day, like hiking with the kids."

"She's dedicated to looking her best. She sees it as part of her job," they added.

The same can't be said for her husband Prince Harry, however, as the insider claimed she wants him to watch his figure.

"Harry jokes that he just loves her cooking, but she says they have an image to uphold," the source noted.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.