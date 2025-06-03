Meghan Markle Left 'Humiliated' By Brooke Shields' Dig as Duchess Was 'Rattled' After Actress 'Poked Fun' At Her Childhood

During a discussion at Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel in March 2024, Markle, when prompted by moderator Katie Couric, told a story about writing a letter to a company at only 11 years old, after a dishwashing commercial suggested women are the only ones doing tasks in the kitchen.

"I found it infuriating... and they ended up changing the commercial," Markle recalled.

However, Shields wasn't as impressed, joking that when she was 11 years old, she was "playing a prostitute."

The movie star played a prostitute in the 1978 film Pretty Baby, and sparked plenty of controversy and backlash.