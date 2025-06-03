Meghan Markle Left 'Humiliated' By Brooke Shields' Dig as Duchess Was 'Rattled' After Actress 'Poked Fun' At Her Childhood
Meghan Markle has been left fuming over Brook Shields' dig at her expense, after the actress appeared to make a joke out of the royal's upbringing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex was left shaken after Shields interrupted her childhood story to drop a reality check on Markle.
Markle Didn't Find It Funny
During a discussion at Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel in March 2024, Markle, when prompted by moderator Katie Couric, told a story about writing a letter to a company at only 11 years old, after a dishwashing commercial suggested women are the only ones doing tasks in the kitchen.
"I found it infuriating... and they ended up changing the commercial," Markle recalled.
However, Shields wasn't as impressed, joking that when she was 11 years old, she was "playing a prostitute."
The movie star played a prostitute in the 1978 film Pretty Baby, and sparked plenty of controversy and backlash.
'This Was A Hit Job'
While the crowd erupted in cheers, Markle was left "humiliated and furious," a source claimed to Rob Shuter for his Substack.
"She was visibly rattled,” the insider added. "It wasn’t a joke to her; that anecdote (from her childhood) is sacred."
According to insiders, Markle saw the moment as a "calculated dig" and an attempt by Shields to steal the spotlight.
"This was a hit job, plain and simple,” the source said. "And Meghan doesn’t forget, or forgive, being laughed at.”
Shields Defends Her Comments
Shields, 60, appeared on India Hicks' podcast recently to discuss her side, and said: "(Markle) starts telling a story about how when she was 11. And she keeps saying, well, 'when I was 11, I saw this commercial and they were talking about washing dishes and only soap for washing dishes was for women.'"
"... So I go, 'Excuse me, I'm so sorry. I've got to interrupt you there for one minute.' I was trying not to be rude, but I wanted to be funny because it was so serious. I just want to give everybody here a context as to how we're different. I said, 'Well, when I was 11, I was playing a prostitute. The place went insane. And then luckily, it was more relaxed after that."
In the moment, Shields recalled thinking: "I was like, oh, I hope she doesn't think I'm rude. I'm not being rude."
She continued during the podcast chat: "(Markle's story was) just too precious. And I was like, they're not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious.
"Afterwards, (Markle) was kind of like, 'oh, okay'. And I was like, 'let's just have some fun with it.' I don't know if you'll have to cut this out."
Shields' comments on stage may have ruffled Markle's feathers, but it's no surprise, as she is believed to be all about her looks and image.
A previous source told RadarOnline.com of Markle: "She eats very healthy, has a trainer and goes to the gym five days a week. On top of that, she does some sort of physical activity every day, like hiking with the kids."
"She's dedicated to looking her best. She sees it as part of her job," they added.
The same can't be said for her husband Prince Harry, however, as the insider claimed she wants him to watch his figure.
"Harry jokes that he just loves her cooking, but she says they have an image to uphold," the source noted.