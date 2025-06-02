Brooke Shields Interrupts Meghan Markle With 'Rude' Comment as Actress Claims 'No One Wants to Listen' to Duchess Being 'Too Serious' During Panel

The actress hopped on India Hicks' podcast to discuss the moment, and recalled: "Katie (Couric) asks the first question to Meghan and talks about how at a young age, she was already advocating for women, etc, etc.

"(Meghan) starts telling a story about how when she was 11. And she keeps saying, well, 'when I was 11, I saw this commercial and they were talking about washing dishes and only soap for washing dishes was for women.'"

Shields continued: "And she said, 'I didn't think only women wash dishes. It wasn't fair. So I wrote to the company. And when I was 11, I wrote my first letter, and when I was 11...' and she kept saying she was 11! She wrote to the company, they changed the text, they changed the commercial."