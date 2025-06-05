EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Could End Up Begging for a Loan' As She's Hit by $10Million Bath Salts Lawsuit
Duchess Meghan Markle's attempt to dazzle fans with her homemaking skills by concocting bath salts on her lifestyle show has turned into a humiliating and costly disaster – a viewer is threatening to sue her for $10million, charging she suffered "catastrophic burns" from the recipe.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal it may land her in such financial dire straits she may be forced to take out a loan to cover her legal bills.
Robin Patrick said she watched the royal's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and copied her method of making the homemade bathtub dip.
After following Markle's recipe that included Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil, lavender oil and dried flowers – which Patrick planned to give as a gift to a friend – she decided to test the batch in her tub.
Nightmare Legal Action
"Initially, I experienced a mild tingling sensation without discomfort," Patrick added.
She went on: "However, as the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas.
"I immediately exited the tub, stopped the water, and later stirred the bathwater with my right hand and arm to assess the mixture."
Patrick also said she smeared on Gold Bond cream, which didn't help, and then lidocaine spray, which helped a little.
Horrific Burns
"That evening, while showering, I experienced intense burning as water contacted the affected areas, which had developed into ulcers," she claimed.
Patrick added: "To date, the burns are still not healed… I have endured persistent burning, discomfort, and the emergence of new blister-like sores and ulcers daily.
"These symptoms have disrupted my daily and nightly routines, preventing me from taking warm showers or wearing clothing over the affected areas."
Patrick, who is diabetic, said she's "deeply concerned about the risk of infection, sepsis," and claimed Markle had a "duty" to give "adequate warnings" about possible dangers of her recipe.
She wants a minimum of $75,000 for medical costs and $10million, but says she's willing to settle out of court.
Meanwhile, an attorney for the show’s producers said using Epsom salts is a no-no for diabetics and Patrick should have known of the risks.