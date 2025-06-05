EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Could End Up Begging for a Loan' As She's Hit by $10Million Bath Salts Lawsuit

Duchess Meghan Markle's attempt to dazzle fans with her homemaking skills by concocting bath salts on her lifestyle show has turned into a humiliating and costly disaster – a viewer is threatening to sue her for $10million, charging she suffered "catastrophic burns" from the recipe.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal it may land her in such financial dire straits she may be forced to take out a loan to cover her legal bills.

Robin Patrick said she watched the royal's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and copied her method of making the homemade bathtub dip.

After following Markle's recipe that included Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil, lavender oil and dried flowers – which Patrick planned to give as a gift to a friend – she decided to test the batch in her tub.