EXCLUSIVE: Burn Victim Who Blames Meghan Markle For 'Catastrophic' Injuries Claims Embattled Duchess DID KNOW About Labelling Responsibilities — as Royal's Lawyer Fobs Off $10 Million Legal Threat
The Meghan Markle fan who claims to have suffered "catastrophic burns" after using her bath salt recipe alleges the Duchess is aware of labelling responsibilities — after lawyers fobbed off her $10million legal threat.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed Robin Patrick, from Maryland, alleged the bath salts caused "significant pain and cosmetic distress" having copied the recipe from Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
Diabetic Patrick blasted Markle, 43, for failing to provide adequate warnings regarding the ingredients used in the recipe, believing the "essential oils" contained within the bath salts should not be used by people suffering from her condition.
Speaking exclusively to RadarOnline.com, Patrick claimed Markle knows all too well the importance of label warnings, having informed viewers during the series she would be labelling a bag of pretzels for her friend David because "you always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy."
Patrick blasted: "Meghan Markle labeled pretzels to warn of peanut allergies, even for someone (David) she knew wasn’t allergic.
"This shows awareness of labelling responsibilities.
"The bath salts’ lack of warnings about essential oils needing dilution, arnica oil risks, or patch testing could constitute a failure to warn under Maryland law."
In a legal letter to the Duchess, Patrick warned if a compensation settlement cannot be agreed upon by both parties, she will seek settlement damages of a "minimum" of $75,000 to cover medical expenses related to treatments of the alleged injuries, compensate for the pain and suffering experienced, plus future costs stemming from the long-term effects of this injury, including infection or scarring.
What’s more, she is also threatening to sue Markle, Netflix and Archewell Productions, who make the show, for $10million for their "reckless disregard for public safety and to deter similar conduct in the future."
However, hitting back at Patrick, Markle’s lawyer, renowned media legal eagle Cameron Stracher, accused the complainant of “disregarding the instructions on the Epsom salt packaging,” which means there can be “no negligence claim against anyone involved in the production or distribution of the series."
Patrick saw the recipe during a clip of With Love, Meghan, which was posted on social media.
The Duchess made the homemade bath salts as a welcome gift for her friend, makeup artist Daniel Martin, and the recipe featured Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil, and lavender oil.
Since the episode aired, skincare experts have warned the DIY blend may pose risks.
Patrick later tested out the bath salts herself, dissolving the mixture into warm water in her walk-in bathtub.
But she soon began to feel immediate discomfort and knew something was wrong.
Speaking exclusively to RadarOnline.com, Patrick said: "Initially, I experienced a mild tingling sensation without discomfort.
"However, as the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas.
"I immediately exited the tub, stopped the water, and later stirred the bathwater with my right hand and arm to assess the mixture."
She continued: "This resulted in additional burning sensations on my hand and arm.
"After draining the tub, I applied Gold Bond lotion, which provided no relief, followed by lidocaine sprays, which temporarily alleviated the pain.
"That evening, while showering, I experienced intense burning as water contacted the affected areas, which had developed into ulcers."
Patrick claimed the alleged injuries are still giving her major discomfort.
She added: "To date, the burns are still not healed and are quite uncomfortable. The others are just sore as heck to touch.
"Since the incident, I have endured persistent burning, discomfort, and the emergence of new blister-like sores and ulcers daily.
"These symptoms have disrupted my daily and nightly routines, preventing me from taking warm showers or wearing clothing over the affected areas.
"As an individual with an autoimmune condition and compromised immune system, compounded by diabetes-related dry skin on my legs and feet, I am deeply concerned about the risk of infection, sepsis, or other complications.
"The pain feels as though it is burning from within."