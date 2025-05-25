See the Picture that Has Fans Fearing Gwyneth Paltrow is Secretly Fighting Diabetes After Star Gets Back on the Wagon
Gwyneth Paltrow has unintentionally ignited health concerns among her followers after she shared a seemingly innocent home video this past weekend, only to reveal a troubling detail that fans can't stop talking about.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Academy Award-winning actress and wellness mogul, 52, was spotted sporting what appeared to be a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) typically used by those managing various types of diabetes.
The Patch at Breakfast
The Iron Man actress took to Instagram to showcase her culinary prowess, whipping up a delicious batch of pancakes paired with a homemade strawberry compote. However, the drama unfolded right at the start of the clip when the star excitedly lifted her hands, exposing a small circular patch on her left arm.
As Paltrow commenced her pancake-making adventure, the comment section exploded with questions about the mysterious patch.
One observer asked: "Why do you have a type 1 diabetes blood glucose monitor, are you diabetic!?!"
A second person wondered, "Are we diabetic? Round arm sensor?"
"Are you wearing a glucose monitor?" demanded a fan, with a fourth enthusiastically chiming in, "Delicious!! Is she diabetic? Looks like a libre on her arm. Curious, my daughter is type 1."
Another concerned fan pointed out, "Omg are you wearing a CGMS?!"
A CGM is used to monitor blood sugar levels for individuals with diabetes
Gwyneth's Video
After preparing the batter, the star ventured outside to pick fresh strawberries from her garden, all while her strawberry compote simmered on the stove.
As she poured the pancake batter onto a griddle, the clip drew to a close with Paltrow stacking her freshly made pancakes, generously topped with warm strawberry sauce, all set to the backdrop of Coldplay's Strawberry Swing. Paltrow, dressed in comfortable white shorts and a light gray tank top, captioned the post: "Grain-free almond and coconut pancakes with a strawberry compote situation to kick off the holiday weekend - made in my favorite Goop pot (on sale now)."
Gwyneth's Health
In a previous interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Shakespear in Love actress revealed her proactive approach to wellness.
She shared: "My dad was diagnosed with cancer when he was only 54, and my mom has had some battles with cancer as well.
"So I am proactive in terms of having blood work looking for cancer markers, getting advanced imaging and all that kind of stuff. Once a year I try to be really good about check-ups." Paltrow's candidness about her family's history with cancer has made her health a topic of conversation over the years.
She noted: "I think in my father's case…his illness changed my life and the way I treat my body to such an extreme degree. I'm so conscious of trying to keep a healthy body."