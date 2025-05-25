Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Gwyneth Paltrow

See the Picture that Has Fans Fearing Gwyneth Paltrow is Secretly Fighting Diabetes After Star Gets Back on the Wagon

Composite photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of her with a patch on her arm.

Profile Image

May 25 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Gwyneth Paltrow has unintentionally ignited health concerns among her followers after she shared a seemingly innocent home video this past weekend, only to reveal a troubling detail that fans can't stop talking about.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Academy Award-winning actress and wellness mogul, 52, was spotted sporting what appeared to be a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) typically used by those managing various types of diabetes.

Article continues below advertisement

The Patch at Breakfast

picture gwyneth paltrow secretly fighting diabetes back on wagon
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow shared how she makes pancakes in the morning.

The Iron Man actress took to Instagram to showcase her culinary prowess, whipping up a delicious batch of pancakes paired with a homemade strawberry compote. However, the drama unfolded right at the start of the clip when the star excitedly lifted her hands, exposing a small circular patch on her left arm.

As Paltrow commenced her pancake-making adventure, the comment section exploded with questions about the mysterious patch.

One observer asked: "Why do you have a type 1 diabetes blood glucose monitor, are you diabetic!?!"

A second person wondered, "Are we diabetic? Round arm sensor?"

"Are you wearing a glucose monitor?" demanded a fan, with a fourth enthusiastically chiming in, "Delicious!! Is she diabetic? Looks like a libre on her arm. Curious, my daughter is type 1."

Another concerned fan pointed out, "Omg are you wearing a CGMS?!"

A CGM is used to monitor blood sugar levels for individuals with diabetes

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth's Video

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

After preparing the batter, the star ventured outside to pick fresh strawberries from her garden, all while her strawberry compote simmered on the stove.

As she poured the pancake batter onto a griddle, the clip drew to a close with Paltrow stacking her freshly made pancakes, generously topped with warm strawberry sauce, all set to the backdrop of Coldplay's Strawberry Swing. Paltrow, dressed in comfortable white shorts and a light gray tank top, captioned the post: "Grain-free almond and coconut pancakes with a strawberry compote situation to kick off the holiday weekend - made in my favorite Goop pot (on sale now)."

Gwyneth's Health

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
kelsey grammer memoir karen a brother remembers biggest bombshells

EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer's Darkest Secrets Resurface as He Grieves 'Cheers' Co-Star George Wendt — Including Sister's Murder and Abortion Nightmare

kim kardashian ultimatum kanye west stay away kids

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Finally Issues Brutal Ultimatum to Ex Kanye West – 'Stay Away From MY Kids'

picture gwyneth paltrow secretly fighting diabetes back on wagon
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow's family has a history of health issues.

In a previous interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Shakespear in Love actress revealed her proactive approach to wellness.

She shared: "My dad was diagnosed with cancer when he was only 54, and my mom has had some battles with cancer as well.

"So I am proactive in terms of having blood work looking for cancer markers, getting advanced imaging and all that kind of stuff. Once a year I try to be really good about check-ups." Paltrow's candidness about her family's history with cancer has made her health a topic of conversation over the years.

She noted: "I think in my father's case…his illness changed my life and the way I treat my body to such an extreme degree. I'm so conscious of trying to keep a healthy body."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.