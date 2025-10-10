MTV Tragedy: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Breaks Down In Tears Announcing Dad's Death at 66 Following Horrific Health Battle
Oct. 10 2025, Published 10:35 a.m. ET
It’s a sad day for fans of Teen Mom 2, as one of the show’s stars has confirmed the death of a family member, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the October 10 episode of her Barely Famous podcast, Kailyn Lowry revealed her estranged father, Raymond Lowry, passed away at 66 years old.
Kailyn Lowry Doesn't Want to Reconnect With Her Estranged Mother Despite Her Dad's Passing
While discussing his death, Kailyn broke down in tears discussing the news, as she'd only met her father for the second time two weeks ago. He had been in hospice after suffering from stage four COPD, a lung disease.
Just 14 days after she flew out to see him, she received a phone call from her Aunt that he had died.
"It’s kind of interesting because I’m telling people that if they have that feeling to reconnect with someone to go do it, but I don’t have that for my mom,” she shared.
As fans know, Kailyn is estranged from her mother.
“It doesn’t make me contemplate," she continued. "It doesn’t make me want to change my mind. The only thing that I’d want to go talk to her about is sort of confront her with the information that my dad left me, and I believe him."
Kailyn Lowry's 'So Emotional' About Her Father's Death
Even though he'd been absent from her life for 30 years, Kailyn revealed her feelings toward him changed when she learned he had tried to see her. When speaking with him, she learned his distance from her was due to a court-ordered mandate after he'd "kidnapped" her as a child.
“Monday was really hard for me. And it was weird because I’d cry and then I’d be fine and then I would cry and then I’d be fine as if nothing was happening,” she said.
“But it’s weird because I do feel disconnected from him, but I’m so emotional about it, and I’m having a hard time understanding that part of it because I don’t understand why I’m emotional about it when I haven’t had a relationship with him my whole life, so I really don’t know," she elaborated.
How Did Kailyn's Kids Take the News About Her Dad Dying?
In terms of how her kids took the news, Kailyn shared they had no relationship with him and assumed he was already dead.
Interestingly, she shared she showed her dad a picture of her kids when she flew out to meet him, but she didn't get the reaction she expected.
“I showed Raymond pictures of my kids and he said nothing,” the former reality star revealed. “He literally said nothing. And I was like, ‘Are you gonna say anything?’ And he’s like, ‘What do you want me to say?’ That’s how matter-of-fact he is.”
Looking back on her final visit with him, Kail did acknowledge she feels like she got "closure," noting even if he'd lived longer she didn't foresee having a relationship with him.
Kailyn Lowry Is 'Not Mad Anymore' at Her Father
She also shared some of the last words her dad ever said to her: "You still look mad."
“If I would’ve just had the opportunity to tell him that I’m not mad anymore, I really appreciate the time that you gave me…I don’t know if that would’ve made a difference for him or not,” she admitted through tears.
“It’s more that piece of it is more for me, just to let him know that I’m not mad anymore, that part of it, that sucks.”