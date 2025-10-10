MTV Tragedy: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Breaks Down In Tears Announcing Dad's Death at 66 Following Horrific Health Battle

In the October 10 episode of her Barely Famous podcast, Kailyn Lowry revealed her estranged father, Raymond Lowry, passed away at 66 years old.

It’s a sad day for fans of Teen Mom 2 , as one of the show’s stars has confirmed the death of a family member, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kailyn Lowry would want to talk to her mom to 'confront her with the information' her dad left her.

While discussing his death, Kailyn broke down in tears discussing the news, as she'd only met her father for the second time two weeks ago. He had been in hospice after suffering from stage four COPD, a lung disease.

Just 14 days after she flew out to see him, she received a phone call from her Aunt that he had died.

"It’s kind of interesting because I’m telling people that if they have that feeling to reconnect with someone to go do it, but I don’t have that for my mom,” she shared.

As fans know, Kailyn is estranged from her mother.

“It doesn’t make me contemplate," she continued. "It doesn’t make me want to change my mind. The only thing that I’d want to go talk to her about is sort of confront her with the information that my dad left me, and I believe him."