Angelina Jolie Sheds New Light on 'Emotionally Difficult' Divorce From Brad Pitt and Reveals She's Not Stepped Foot in their French Winery Since Split

The new documents form part of their never-ending court battle brought by Pitt over their home in France, Château Miraval.

Jolie wrote: "The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children.

"Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period."

She continued: "To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce.

"Post-separation, I immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children, initially renting a home while looking for a more stable solution.

"Because I wanted to ensure that Brad remained an important part of our children's lives, I looked to buy a property near his home.

"At the time, my savings were tied up in Miraval, and I had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support."