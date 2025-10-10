Your tip
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Sheds New Light on 'Emotionally Difficult' Divorce From Brad Pitt and Reveals She's Not Stepped Foot in their French Winery Since Split




Angelina Jolie has described the events leading up to her split from Brad Pitt as 'emotionally difficult.'

Oct. 10 2025, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie has shed new light on her eight-year divorce battle with Brad Pitt, describing the events leading up to their split as "emotionally difficult."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 50, explained just how painful her divorce from her ex-husband was in a newly-filed court declaration.

Painful Split




Jolie explained just how painful her divorce from her ex-husband was in a newly-filed court declaration.

The new documents form part of their never-ending court battle brought by Pitt over their home in France, Château Miraval.

Jolie wrote: "The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children.

"Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period."

She continued: "To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce.

"Post-separation, I immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children, initially renting a home while looking for a more stable solution.

"Because I wanted to ensure that Brad remained an important part of our children's lives, I looked to buy a property near his home.

"At the time, my savings were tied up in Miraval, and I had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support."

Never-Ending Court Battle




Jolie said she wanted to keep Pitt 'part of our children's lives.'

The new filing comes after it was reported Pitt is requesting to see Jolie’s private messages in his own legal filing.

On June 30, the F1 actor logged documents stating he's struggled to acquire the actress's communications, which he thinks could provide critical evidence in their ongoing clash over their French winery.

The two film stars have been locked in a bitter battle over the vineyard and home after the Tomb Raider star sold her $64million stake to Yuri Shefler, the owner of SPI Group — the parent company to Stoli Group — in 2021.

Vineyard War




Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.

Pitt argues Jolie made the sale in spite of their prior deal that neither would sell their stake unless the other approved.

The actress filed for divorce from the actor, 61, in 2016, just days after an infamous incident aboard a private jet in which she accused Pitt of being physically and verbally abusive toward her and her children while intoxicated, claims he has denied.

The former couple share six children: Maddox, 24; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 19; and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.




The former couple share six children, whom Pitt has become estranged from in recent years.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed Jolie is considering penning a devastating tell-all about their volatile relationship.

Sources said the book would take the former couple’s feud to a whole new level.

"So far Angelina has stayed very tight-lipped about her divorce and what really went down, but if Brad continues to push her, she may change course and spill everything," an insider said.

"A lot of people have urged her to do it, and the more Brad battles her in court, the more appealing it gets."

