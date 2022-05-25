'I Need To Move On': Kailyn Lowry LEAVING 'Teen Mom 2' After 11 Years On The Show
Kailyn Lowry is set to leave Teen Mom 2 after 11 years on the show, Radar has learned.
Lowry, who starred in the hit MTV reality show since January 2011, shocked fans and viewers alike on Tuesday when she revealed she won’t be returning for the program’s next season, according to Page Six.
“I think I need to move on,” the 30-year-old reality star announced during a virtual appearance on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”
“I think that we should part ways,” she added. “I think this should be the end.”
Lowry originally starred in 16 and Pregnant in 2010 alongside her then-boyfriend Jo Rivera before joining the show’s spinoff, Teen Mom 2, one year later.
While starring in 16 and Pregnant, Lowry and Rivera were filmed as they prepared to welcome their son Isaac, now 12, who was born in January 2010.
During her 11-year run on Teen Mom 2, Lowry welcomed three more children into her life: son Lincoln, 8, who she shares with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.
“I want my kids to have a relationship with their dad, but Chris’ capacity to parent these kids is very different than Javi and Jo,” Lowry revealed in a March Instagram post where she described her parenting dynamic with Lopez as “super challenging.”
But although Lowry is no longer with any of the men she shares her four children with, she has recently been teasing the fact that she is currently seeing someone new.
Earlier on in Tuesday’s reunion special, before making the bombshell announcement that she will not be returning to Teen Mom 2, Lowry debuted her new beau – without revealing his name – when introducing him to the reunion’s co-hosts Nessa Diab and Dr. Drew Pinsky.
Lowry also teased her new boyfriend early last week by posting a photo of him, albeit with his back turned, to Instagram.
“All good over here,” she captioned the post before adding an emoji face with hearts swirling around it.