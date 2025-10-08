Will Trump Be Betrayed?: '100 GOP Reps' Ready to 'Defy' Trump and Push for Release of Epstein Files... as They Don't Want to 'Defend a Pedo-Protector'
Oct. 8 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's loyal group may be turning on him when it comes to the release of the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell claimed a huge batch of GOP colleagues are "ready" to push back against the president as they're sick of defending a "pedo-protector."
Is The GOP Turning On Trump?
On Wednesday, October 8, the California representative took to X and dropped the bombshell, claiming, "It’s coming to an end, guys."
He continued: "I've spoken to a lot of House Republicans this week and they've confided that Trump's movement/support is fading. As one told me, 'this Epstein bomb is about to drop, and no one wants to defend a pedo-protector. It's just a matter of time."
The 44-year-old then claimed: "One Republican just texted me that if there's a discharge vote on Epstein, they expect a 'jail break' of over 100 members. Trump will go nuts!"
However, not everyone was buying what Swalwell was selling, as one person in the comments section responded, "If you want us to believe this, name those House Republicans."
Delaying the Epstein Files Vote?
Another added: "No one seriously believes this, right? If you do, talk to me, I have some prime lunar real estate to sell you," and one user said, "You need a shrink if you're seeing and hearing from make-believe people."
Meanwhile, one person suggested, if anyone in the Trump administration releases the files, "we will never see anything incriminating. Trump will fire (Pam) Bondi before he lets her release anything, and then he’ll name someone like Stephen Miller the new AG."
According to Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, he has the 218 signatures required for the vote. A discharge petition allows lawmakers to circumvent party leaders to force a vote. However, the government shutdown has prevented the House from moving forward with the petition, as Speaker Mike Johnson has been accused of doing everything in his power to stall the vote.
Even Arizona Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva has not been sworn in, as her signature on the petition could be the deciding factor in releasing the files.
Trump Explains Friendship With Epstein
Johnson, who was previously caught on a hit mic agreeing that his boss, Trump, isn't well, claimed Grijalva's delay has nothing to do with the Epstein vote and has everything to do with the shutdown.
He claimed: "We will swear her in when everybody gets back."
Trump has faced backlash over his handling of the Epstein files, as he's done everything in his power to distance himself from the late pedophile, despite the 79-year-old once calling him a "terrific guy." The controversial politician also tried to explain his friendship with the late sex offender.
According to reports, Trump told his aides, "people don't understand that Palm Beach in the 90s was a different time," referring to the time in which he and Epstein would cross paths and engage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago exclusive club.
Despite his best efforts to erase the past, Trump was also recently accused of writing a note to Epstein for his 50th birthday, one which included a sketch of a naked woman.
The alleged message, which ended with a signature labeled as "Donald," and written in a way to look like pubic hair on a woman, appeared to show a conversation between Trump and the vile criminal, with Trump telling Epstein, "they have certain things in common."
Trump, who denied ever writing the message, has called the entire Epstein scandal a "hoax."