Will Trump Be Betrayed?: '100 GOP Reps' Ready to 'Defy' Trump and Push for Release of Epstein Files... as They Don't Want to 'Defend a Pedo-Protector'

On Wednesday, October 8, the California representative took to X and dropped the bombshell, claiming, "It’s coming to an end, guys."

He continued: "I've spoken to a lot of House Republicans this week and they've confided that Trump's movement/support is fading. As one told me, 'this Epstein bomb is about to drop, and no one wants to defend a pedo-protector. It's just a matter of time."

The 44-year-old then claimed: "One Republican just texted me that if there's a discharge vote on Epstein, they expect a 'jail break' of over 100 members. Trump will go nuts!"

However, not everyone was buying what Swalwell was selling, as one person in the comments section responded, "If you want us to believe this, name those House Republicans."