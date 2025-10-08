Prince William Gives 'Dying' Dad King Charles 'an Ultimatum' One Month After 'Royal Peace Talks' — 'It's Me or Prince Harry'

William, 43, told his father, "It's me or Harry," according to a palace insider, as the future monarch has devoted his life to royal service. At the same time, his estranged younger sibling, 40, continues to stab his family in the back even after his "peace talks" with his dad.

William wants dad Charles to take his advice more seriously when it comes to Harry.

"William's not about 'I told you so' or revenge – he's completely focused on what's best for the family," the source said of the prince's motives with his father.

Charles, 76, agreed to a sit-down with his youngest son after months of talks about rapprochement. Their nearly hour-long formal meeting finally took place at Clarence House on September 10, while Harry was visiting London. The last time the father and son had a face-to-face reunion was a brief encounter in February 2024, after the "dying" king revealed his cancer diagnosis.

"William takes his role as protector to the King very seriously. William made it clear to Charles that he wants him to start taking his advice and warnings more seriously. William has seen Harry’s wild side," the insider claimed. "But he’s also one of the few who understands Harry strategically and less emotionally.”