Prince William Gives 'Dying' Dad King Charles 'an Ultimatum' One Month After 'Royal Peace Talks' — 'It's Me or Prince Harry'
Oct. 8 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
A fuming Prince William is still reeling over his brother, Prince Harry, scoring a rare meeting with their father, King Charles III, and now he's given his dad an "ultimatum," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
William, 43, told his father, "It's me or Harry," according to a palace insider, as the future monarch has devoted his life to royal service. At the same time, his estranged younger sibling, 40, continues to stab his family in the back even after his "peace talks" with his dad.
William's 'Protector' Role
"William's not about 'I told you so' or revenge – he's completely focused on what's best for the family," the source said of the prince's motives with his father.
Charles, 76, agreed to a sit-down with his youngest son after months of talks about rapprochement. Their nearly hour-long formal meeting finally took place at Clarence House on September 10, while Harry was visiting London. The last time the father and son had a face-to-face reunion was a brief encounter in February 2024, after the "dying" king revealed his cancer diagnosis.
"William takes his role as protector to the King very seriously. William made it clear to Charles that he wants him to start taking his advice and warnings more seriously. William has seen Harry’s wild side," the insider claimed. "But he’s also one of the few who understands Harry strategically and less emotionally.”
'My Conscience Is Clear'
After finally meeting with his dad, Harry ran to a British media outlet for an interview, where he continued to blab about his familial relations and reopen old wounds.
He declared that since leaving the royal fold in 2020, "I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear," about the allegations he made against his family in interviews and his 2023 memoir Spare.
The Duke of Sussex also said he hoped to make more trips back to the U.K. after largely staying away from his homeland except to attend court cases.
"Yes, I would. This week has definitely brought that closer," Harry said of how his visit with his dad impacted that decision to return home more often.
'Charles Got Burned'
"The fact Charles got burned less than a week after his meeting with Harry was almost to the letter what William predicted would happen," the insider claimed about the tell-all interview. "William thinks it’s foolish to let it happen again."
Harry also said in his interview, "You cannot have reconciliation before you have truth," suggesting that he still had scores to settle among family members.
The duke claimed he was speaking out because of advice his wife, Meghan Markle, had given him to "just stick to the truth." He added, "It is the thing I always fall back on. Always," and called it "the most efficient way to live."
'The Ultimate Insult'
Markle, 44, may have made any chance of reconciliation between Harry and William even dimmer with a controversial video she shared while attending Paris Fashion Week on October 4.
The former Suits star shared an Instagram Reel of herself looking out the window at night as her limousine drove past two landmark bridges along the Seine River before reaching the Pont de l'Alma.
The tunnel underneath the bridge is where the brothers' mom, Princess Diana, was killed in a 1997 car crash at the age of 36.
Just before arriving at the location, Markle turned to show the inside of her vehicle, with her high heels propped up on the seat in front of her.
"William saw the clip and went white with anger," a palace source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it via Substack.
"To him, it wasn't just bad taste – it was personal desecration. That tunnel is sacred ground. For Meghan to treat it like a selfie moment was the ultimate insult," the insider claimed.
For William, "it was grotesque. He couldn’t believe she’d film herself near the very spot that destroyed his family," the source dished.