International Rock Star Caught on Tape in Groveling Confession to Abuse Victim: 'I’ve Destroyed My World Around Me'
Oct. 8 2025, Published 6:59 p.m. ET
A former leader of a popular Christian band who has been accused of sexual assault and drug abuse by multiple men is begging for forgiveness, RadarOnline.com can report.
At least five men have accused internationally known Christian musician Michael Tait of rape and other charges over a 16 year period.
Tait gained popularity on the Christian music scene with his bands DC Talk and Newsboys.
However, in June, allegations emerged that the 59-year-old had groomed and sexually assaulted numerous men.
He subsequently admitted the allegations were "largely true", and confessed to having touched "men in an unwanted sensual way."
He also revealed he suffered from decades of cocaine and alcohol abuse.
Tait stepped back from the music scene to seek forgiveness from his victims. On Tuesday, The Roys Report published one of his recorded apologies, as alleged by one of his accusers, which is legal in his state.
"When I first made the advances on you, touched you inappropriately, and it just, it just bloomed out of control, and it got the best of me," Tait told the victim in July. "All I can say is, from my heart, and I’m truly sorry, man."
The victim was a former session and touring musician for Tait. He told TRR that he was 19 when he met Tait at a music festival in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2000.
He said that Tait, who is 15 years his senior, groomed, manipulated, and sexually assaulted him routinely from 2002 to 2010.
Calls of Apology
During his call, which lasted a reported 45 minutes, Tait said: "There’s no handbook on how to do this, except for the Bible. (You’re) the first of how many people, but (I’m calling ) just to ask forgiveness."
He continued: "I’ve cried, I’ve prayed, I’ve dealt with addictions on every level.
"I’ve lied, I’ve cheated, I’ve deceived, I’ve destroyed my world around me, set on fire everything around me, and one thing led to another, and the domino effect took over it. But it all started, you know, it all started somewhere."
Grammy Winning Singer
Tait’s career dates to the late 1980s, when he helped found the band DC Talk while attending Liberty University, an evangelical Christian college.
The band released five albums and won multiple Grammys, however, when they went their separate ways in 2000, Tait joined Newsboys, another Christian rock band.
He has sold 18 million albums of Christian music, encouraging sobriety and abstinence.
His hit song God’s Not Dead also became an anthem for Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.
Living a Double Life
Tait abruptly left Newsboys because he was "tired of living a double life" and wanted to seek professional help and counseling.
In his Instagram confession, Tait wrote: “I am ashamed of my life choices and actions and make no excuses for them. I will simply call it what God calls it – sin."
He added: "While I might dispute certain details in the accusations against me, I do not dispute the substance of them.
"Even before this recent news became public, I had started on a path to health, healing, and wholeness. I accept the consequences of my sin and am committed to continuing the hard work of repentance and healing – work I will do quietly and privately, away from the stage and the spotlight.”