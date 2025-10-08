Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Music

International Rock Star Caught on Tape in Groveling Confession to Abuse Victim: 'I’ve Destroyed My World Around Me'

Michael Tait
Source: mega

Michael Tait has begged for forgiveness after allegedly assaulting multiple men.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 6:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A former leader of a popular Christian band who has been accused of sexual assault and drug abuse by multiple men is begging for forgiveness, RadarOnline.com can report.

At least five men have accused internationally known Christian musician Michael Tait of rape and other charges over a 16 year period.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
michael tait
Source: Nashville MPD

An investigation into his reported crimes has been launched.

Tait gained popularity on the Christian music scene with his bands DC Talk and Newsboys.

However, in June, allegations emerged that the 59-year-old had groomed and sexually assaulted numerous men.

He subsequently admitted the allegations were "largely true", and confessed to having touched "men in an unwanted sensual way."

He also revealed he suffered from decades of cocaine and alcohol abuse.

Tait stepped back from the music scene to seek forgiveness from his victims. On Tuesday, The Roys Report published one of his recorded apologies, as alleged by one of his accusers, which is legal in his state.

"When I first made the advances on you, touched you inappropriately, and it just, it just bloomed out of control, and it got the best of me," Tait told the victim in July. "All I can say is, from my heart, and I’m truly sorry, man."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: instagram.com/michaeltait

The victim was a former session and touring musician for Tait. He told TRR that he was 19 when he met Tait at a music festival in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2000.

He said that Tait, who is 15 years his senior, groomed, manipulated, and sexually assaulted him routinely from 2002 to 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

Calls of Apology

michael tait
Source: Michael Tait-Facebook

Tate apologized to his victims online

During his call, which lasted a reported 45 minutes, Tait said: "There’s no handbook on how to do this, except for the Bible. (You’re) the first of how many people, but (I’m calling ) just to ask forgiveness."

He continued: "I’ve cried, I’ve prayed, I’ve dealt with addictions on every level.

"I’ve lied, I’ve cheated, I’ve deceived, I’ve destroyed my world around me, set on fire everything around me, and one thing led to another, and the domino effect took over it. But it all started, you know, it all started somewhere."

Article continues below advertisement

Grammy Winning Singer

newsboys
Source: Supplied

He gained fame as a member of Newsboys.

Tait’s career dates to the late 1980s, when he helped found the band DC Talk while attending Liberty University, an evangelical Christian college.

The band released five albums and won multiple Grammys, however, when they went their separate ways in 2000, Tait joined Newsboys, another Christian rock band.

He has sold 18 million albums of Christian music, encouraging sobriety and abstinence.

His hit song God’s Not Dead also became an anthem for Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Shocks Staff at Scottish Fish and Chips' Shop by 'Singing The Menu' During Boozy Golf Trip Without Wife Hailey

Photo of Chevy Chase

'Rail-thin' Chevy Chase's Sad 82nd Birthday: Parkinson's Fears and Heart Attack Dramas Mount for 'National Lampoon's' Legend

Living a Double Life

michael tait
Source: instagram.com/michaeltait

He has since stepped away from the band.

Tait abruptly left Newsboys because he was "tired of living a double life" and wanted to seek professional help and counseling.

In his Instagram confession, Tait wrote: “I am ashamed of my life choices and actions and make no excuses for them. I will simply call it what God calls it – sin."

He added: "While I might dispute certain details in the accusations against me, I do not dispute the substance of them.

"Even before this recent news became public, I had started on a path to health, healing, and wholeness. I accept the consequences of my sin and am committed to continuing the hard work of repentance and healing – work I will do quietly and privately, away from the stage and the spotlight.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.