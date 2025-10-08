Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Shocks Staff at Scottish Fish and Chips' Shop by 'Singing The Menu' During Boozy Golf Trip Without Wife Hailey

picture of Justin Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber sang the menu at staff inside a Scottish fish and chips' shop during his boozy golf trip with pals.

Oct. 8 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Justin Bieber shocked staff working at a Scottish fish and chips shop by singing the menu at them.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 31, popped into the food joint before heading off to a nearby pub for a night out with pals, who were all in Scotland attending the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Article continues below advertisement

'We Had No Idea Who He Was'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Justin Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/instagram

Bieber displayed no diva behavior and blended in with locals inside the eatery.

Article continues below advertisement

And according to the shop’s owner, Bieber displayed zero diva behavior, and he blended in so well with locals that, staff didn’t realize they were serving a pop superstar.

Charles Mair, the manager of Cromars Fish and Chips in St Andrews, said: "To tell you the truth, we had absolutely no idea who it was. We were very, very busy because of the Dunhill Cup event at Gleneagles.

"So we were rushing around when all of a sudden this customer started tapping his hands on the counter and singing the menu. He was by himself but had two other friends with him who were helping him with the order."

Mair continued: "He placed his order, and we cook fresh-to-order so he had to wait like everyone else. He was very charming and nice. And then we actually realized who it was. Half of St Andrews knew who it was, so we got extremely busy."

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber's Behavior With Crowd Revealed

picture of Justin Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

The Canadian superstar enjoyed a round of golf with his friends during the visit to Scotland.

Article continues below advertisement

Mair says despite the buzz Bieber's appearance in the shop caused, he did not fret and was "respectful" to the crowd gathered inside.

He explained: 'A lot of people came in as well. It was a good, buzzing atmosphere; he was very nice, very respectful. He had five or six of our specials, which is haddock and chips with an Innes and Gunn beer.

"He took it away because there was no space inside, unfortunately. We have a takeaway license, so he was allowed to do that. So they took them away and went in the car and disappeared."

Mair continued: "He was probably here for about 15 minutes. It takes about seven to ten minutes to cook the fish, and the waiting time because we were very busy.

"It was an interesting experience to be honest."

Article continues below advertisement

Where Was Haley Bieber?

picture of Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

The singer's wife Hailey remained in the U.S. while he went on his jaunt with pals.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Chevy Chase

'Rail-thin' Chevy Chase's Sad 82nd Birthday: Parkinson's Fears and Heart Attack Dramas Mount for 'National Lampoon's' Legend

Photo of Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas 'Raging' With Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones for 'Flaunting Their Wealth'

Article continues below advertisement

Mair claims his restaurant has seen a surge in popularity since Bieber's visit, telling The Daily Mail, "He took his selfie at the window, which everyone has seen. We've actually had people coming to take selfies at the exact same spot that he did.

"A lot of people came in yesterday asking questions, which was good. It was really good. We've had a lot of golfers in here, but a superstar like that was very, very interesting.

"He's by far the most famous person we've had in. We're finalists in the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards, which are coming up."

The Canadian singer, who was in Scotland minus his wife, Hailey, has posted a series of photos on Instagram showing his trip to Scotland - including one taken by a customer of him holding his beer outside Cromars Fish and Chips.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @naomirossx/TikTok

Bieber is filmed in a pub enjoying a beer.

After lining his stomach in St Andrews, Bieber made the short trip to nearby Dundee, where he was spotted in a tiny pub frequented by shocked regulars.

He was captured by fans sitting quietly in the corner of the boozer, enjoying a beer, as well as playing on an arcade machine.

And the multi-millionaire singer also dipped into his own pocket to buy a round of drinks for pub-goers.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.