Justin Bieber Shocks Staff at Scottish Fish and Chips' Shop by 'Singing The Menu' During Boozy Golf Trip Without Wife Hailey
Oct. 8 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Justin Bieber shocked staff working at a Scottish fish and chips shop by singing the menu at them.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 31, popped into the food joint before heading off to a nearby pub for a night out with pals, who were all in Scotland attending the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
'We Had No Idea Who He Was'
And according to the shop’s owner, Bieber displayed zero diva behavior, and he blended in so well with locals that, staff didn’t realize they were serving a pop superstar.
Charles Mair, the manager of Cromars Fish and Chips in St Andrews, said: "To tell you the truth, we had absolutely no idea who it was. We were very, very busy because of the Dunhill Cup event at Gleneagles.
"So we were rushing around when all of a sudden this customer started tapping his hands on the counter and singing the menu. He was by himself but had two other friends with him who were helping him with the order."
Mair continued: "He placed his order, and we cook fresh-to-order so he had to wait like everyone else. He was very charming and nice. And then we actually realized who it was. Half of St Andrews knew who it was, so we got extremely busy."
Justin Bieber's Behavior With Crowd Revealed
Mair says despite the buzz Bieber's appearance in the shop caused, he did not fret and was "respectful" to the crowd gathered inside.
He explained: 'A lot of people came in as well. It was a good, buzzing atmosphere; he was very nice, very respectful. He had five or six of our specials, which is haddock and chips with an Innes and Gunn beer.
"He took it away because there was no space inside, unfortunately. We have a takeaway license, so he was allowed to do that. So they took them away and went in the car and disappeared."
Mair continued: "He was probably here for about 15 minutes. It takes about seven to ten minutes to cook the fish, and the waiting time because we were very busy.
"It was an interesting experience to be honest."
Where Was Haley Bieber?
Mair claims his restaurant has seen a surge in popularity since Bieber's visit, telling The Daily Mail, "He took his selfie at the window, which everyone has seen. We've actually had people coming to take selfies at the exact same spot that he did.
"A lot of people came in yesterday asking questions, which was good. It was really good. We've had a lot of golfers in here, but a superstar like that was very, very interesting.
"He's by far the most famous person we've had in. We're finalists in the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards, which are coming up."
The Canadian singer, who was in Scotland minus his wife, Hailey, has posted a series of photos on Instagram showing his trip to Scotland - including one taken by a customer of him holding his beer outside Cromars Fish and Chips.
After lining his stomach in St Andrews, Bieber made the short trip to nearby Dundee, where he was spotted in a tiny pub frequented by shocked regulars.
He was captured by fans sitting quietly in the corner of the boozer, enjoying a beer, as well as playing on an arcade machine.
And the multi-millionaire singer also dipped into his own pocket to buy a round of drinks for pub-goers.