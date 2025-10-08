Justin Bieber Shocks Staff at Scottish Fish and Chips' Shop by 'Singing The Menu' During Boozy Golf Trip Without Wife Hailey

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 31, popped into the food joint before heading off to a nearby pub for a night out with pals, who were all in Scotland attending the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

And according to the shop’s owner, Bieber displayed zero diva behavior, and he blended in so well with locals that, staff didn’t realize they were serving a pop superstar.

Charles Mair, the manager of Cromars Fish and Chips in St Andrews, said: "To tell you the truth, we had absolutely no idea who it was. We were very, very busy because of the Dunhill Cup event at Gleneagles.

"So we were rushing around when all of a sudden this customer started tapping his hands on the counter and singing the menu. He was by himself but had two other friends with him who were helping him with the order."

Mair continued: "He placed his order, and we cook fresh-to-order so he had to wait like everyone else. He was very charming and nice. And then we actually realized who it was. Half of St Andrews knew who it was, so we got extremely busy."