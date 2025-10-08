'Rail-thin' Chevy Chase's Sad 82nd Birthday: Parkinson's Fears and Heart Attack Dramas Mount for 'National Lampoon's' Legend
Chevy Chase has sparked concern for his wellbeing after he appeared "rail-thin" at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special following recent health challenges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Chase, who celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 8, became a recluse after being branded one of Hollywood's biggest jerks and friends distanced themselves from the National Lampoon's Vacation legend.
After retreating from public life, sources said SNL 50 guests were stunned to see Chase's frail appearance when he showed up to the star-studded event.
Chase's 'Rail-thin' Appearance at SNL 50th
While sources noted Chase was in good spirits and even played nice with Bill Murray, who he famously feuded with, his shockingly thin frame gave cause for concern given his history of health scares.
In 2018, Chase was diagnosed with alcohol-related cardiomyopathy, which weakened the heart muscles, after years of heavy drinking.
Three years later, the comedian was hospitalized in critical condition.
Chase's 2021 Hospitalization
Chase spent five weeks in the hospital for an unspecified heart-related illness, though many suspected the stay was connected to his 2018 diagnosis.
A year later, the SNL veteran took a dig at critics while opening up about his heath – and confirmed he suffered "near-fatal heart failure."
When asked how he was feeling, the comedian mocked his heart condition – and callous reputation – as he replied: "Oh we removed it. Didn't need it. It's much better now."
While Chase made light of his hospitalization, his fans continued to fear for his health after he let it slip he experienced memory issues as a result of his heart condition.
Chase Reveals Memory Loss Issues After Heart Failure
During a 2022 appearance with wife Jane on Dana Carvey and David Spade's Fly on the Wall podcast, he struggled to recall dates and details while botching a story about Richard Pryor.
Chase eventually confessed: "I’m trying to remember why I started that... I have a little pain in my heart."
Jane was forced to interrupt and inform the hosts: "I should've told you this ahead of time. In February last year, Chevy had heart failure... Basically, he was rather out of it for a while."
Secret Parkinson's Battle Rumors
In addition to his heart issues, Chase has also sparked rumors he secretly suffered from Parkinson's after his hands were uncontrollably shaking a special Caddyshack screening event.
His hands were trembling so badly, he spilt water on himself and had to awkwardly address the issue with the crowd.
Chase said: "Look, I've got the shakes. As you get older you get the shakes, really, seriously."
While Chase once again joked about his health, longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not personally treated the star, noted: "They are clearly potential signs of Parkinson's disease.
"His history of substance and alcohol abuse could cause the type of brain damage that would bring on the disease."