'Rail-thin' Chevy Chase's Sad 82nd Birthday: Parkinson's Fears and Heart Attack Dramas Mount for 'National Lampoon's' Legend

Chevy Chase has sparked concern for his wellbeing after he appeared "rail-thin" at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special following recent health challenges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chase, who celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 8, became a recluse after being branded one of Hollywood's biggest jerks and friends distanced themselves from the National Lampoon's Vacation legend.

After retreating from public life, sources said SNL 50 guests were stunned to see Chase's frail appearance when he showed up to the star-studded event.