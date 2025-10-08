Meghan Markle Trolled for 'Using Jam Equipment Upside Down' in Humiliating Promo Photo for Struggling Lifestyle Brand

Despite her jam clamp disaster, Markle previously claimed that her love of making the item helped lead her to launch her As Ever brand, which featured a raspberry spread when the line of food products and teas debuted in April.

"What began with a small pot of fresh fruit preserves, bubbling away in my home kitchen, has inspired this curated collection to bring surprise and delight to your everyday," she wrote on the brand's home page.

In April 2024, the Duchess of Sussex sent homemade strawberry jam gifts to 50 celebrity friends and influencers, each featuring a numbered label from her then-American Riviera Orchard brand, which she later discontinued.

The likes of Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, Kris Jenner, and Tracee Ellis Ross all showcased their jars of jam on Instagram, along with the corresponding lot number assigned to them.

Markle abandoned her ARO brand in favor of As Ever, without marketing a single product under the label inspired by the Santa Barbara area, where she and her husband, Prince Harry, reside.