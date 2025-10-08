Meghan Markle Trolled for 'Using Jam Equipment Upside Down' in Humiliating Promo Photo for Struggling Lifestyle Brand
Oct. 8 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
"Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle's domestic skills were called into question once again when she shared a photo using a jar holder upside down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The aspiring lifestyle influencer, 44, was seen in a snapshot taken in the kitchen of her Montecito, California, mansion to promote her As Ever brand. She used the canning utensil backward to dip into a hot pot of water and retrieve a jar, only to be viciously trolled on social media.
Wrong Way!
The self-professed jam aficionado stood in front of her stove, wearing a tan sweater and matching pleated pants, to reach into the far back burner's pot and lift out her concoction with canning jar tongs, seemingly.
It became a hot topic among home preserve makers that Markle had the green rubber holders, meant to go around the jar, in her hands, while the black foam hand holders were dipped into the water to lift the glass jars.
'Such a Fraud'
"Dear Meghan Markle, Even if you want to pretend for the camera, at least learn to get the basics right before embarrassing yourself. The rubber-coated side of the jar clamp is meant to grip the neck or body of the hot jar securely. It prevents slipping and protects the glass from the pressure of the metal," one home cook noted on X.
A second user sneered: "Is Meghan Markle a stupid idiot? Ask yourself, would someone with 'freakish attention to detail' be using their canning clamps upside down?"
"Meghan Markle is so gifted in jam making that she doesn’t even need to hold the jam jar lifting tongs the right way up. Martha Stewart, eat your heart out, you amateur!" a third person joked, while a fourth fumed, "Meghan is such a fraud! Even my husband noticed right away she’s using the jar lifter wrong. Scamming Canner Duchess of Sussex."
She Should Know Better
Despite her jam clamp disaster, Markle previously claimed that her love of making the item helped lead her to launch her As Ever brand, which featured a raspberry spread when the line of food products and teas debuted in April.
"What began with a small pot of fresh fruit preserves, bubbling away in my home kitchen, has inspired this curated collection to bring surprise and delight to your everyday," she wrote on the brand's home page.
In April 2024, the Duchess of Sussex sent homemade strawberry jam gifts to 50 celebrity friends and influencers, each featuring a numbered label from her then-American Riviera Orchard brand, which she later discontinued.
The likes of Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, Kris Jenner, and Tracee Ellis Ross all showcased their jars of jam on Instagram, along with the corresponding lot number assigned to them.
Markle abandoned her ARO brand in favor of As Ever, without marketing a single product under the label inspired by the Santa Barbara area, where she and her husband, Prince Harry, reside.
It's Her Jam!
Markle attempted to promote her As Ever brand products, including fruit spread, dried flower sprinkles, and shortbread cookie mix, through her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.
During the first season, Kaling, 46, appeared as a guest and told the former working royal, "It was extremely good, and everybody asked to taste it," about Markle's original strawberry jam.
The Suits alum explained in another episode that she intentionally made her As Ever product a spread, not jam, because she didn't want to include such an overwhelming amount of sugar.
“Technically, it can’t be called jam because jam is equal parts sugar and fruit,” Markle shared. “I just don’t think you can taste the fruit that way.”
As of October 4, Markle was still promoting her As Ever apricot spread along with a new orange marmalade via Instagram, as her product brand continues to struggle.