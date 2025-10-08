EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas 'Raging' With Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones for 'Flaunting Their Wealth'
Oct. 8 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Michael Douglas is said to be "furious" with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones over her recent comments about their global property empire, which he feels made the Hollywood couple sound "out of touch" at a time when millions of their fans are struggling financially, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 81-year-old Fatal Attraction star, who has been married to Zeta-Jones, 56, for nearly 24 years, was left raging after an interview in which she defended the couple's ownership of four luxury homes across three countries.
How Did Douglas React to Zeta-Jones' Comments?
Zeta-Jones said while their lifestyle "sounds very jet set," it was "not excessive" and simply "very comfortable." But insiders now say Douglas wasn't impressed by the tone – or the backlash it sparked.
A friend close to the actor claimed: "Michael's raging that Catherine came across as flaunting their wealth. He's proud of what they've built, but he's always been more private about their finances. He feels like those comments made them look tone-deaf.
"He told her it was unnecessary and that they should be focusing on family, not fortune."
In the interview, Zeta-Jones also gave fans a peek into their lavish real estate portfolio, which includes two homes in New York, one in Canada, and their sprawling $32million estate in Mallorca.
No Money Talk For Douglas
The Mediterranean property, which Douglas once shared with ex-wife Diandra Luker, remains the couple's most prized asset.
"I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty, but it's not excessive, it's very comfortable," Zeta-Jones said. Sources close to the pair add the backlash has caused tension behind the scenes for the pair.
"Michael's old-school – he doesn't like to talk about money or possessions," one insider claimed. "He's always been careful about public perception, and he thinks Catherine's comments made them sound boastful. He told friends he wishes she'd just said less."
The couple, who split their time between the U.S., Canada, and Spain, are known for living well but have often tried to balance luxury with normalcy.
Still, Zeta-Jones' openness about her passion for fashion and collecting couture raised eyebrows.
"I buy things that you are probably never going to wear, like a gorgeous cape, just great pieces," she said, adding she adores "classic Yves Saint Laurent" and the "theater of fashion."
Another source suggested Douglas is frustrated because the couple has worked hard to shed the "Hollywood excess" image.
"Michael's a perfectionist about their brand," the insider claimed. "He's tried to project stability and grace. Now, after this interview, people are calling them elitist – and it's driving him crazy."
In contrast, friends say Zeta-Jones stands by her remarks.
Marriage Issues?
"Catherine doesn't see what the fuss is about," a family acquaintance claimed.. "She was just being honest. She loves beautiful things and doesn't feel guilty about it.
"She thinks people misunderstand her tone – she wasn't bragging, she was explaining her world."
The actress and Douglas, who share two children, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22, have weathered public scrutiny before, but those close to them say this latest flare-up has sparked one of their "biggest disagreements in years."
As one insider put it: "Michael's temper gets the better of him sometimes, but deep down he knows Catherine didn't mean harm. Still, he told her this is exactly why he prefers keeping their private life out of interviews."