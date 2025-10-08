EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas 'Raging' With Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones for 'Flaunting Their Wealth'

The 81-year-old Fatal Attraction star, who has been married to Zeta-Jones, 56, for nearly 24 years, was left raging after an interview in which she defended the couple's ownership of four luxury homes across three countries.

Michael Douglas is said to be "furious" with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones over her recent comments about their global property empire, which he feels made the Hollywood couple sound "out of touch" at a time when millions of their fans are struggling financially, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Zeta-Jones comments about her luxury life are said to have left her husband raging.

Zeta-Jones said while their lifestyle "sounds very jet set," it was "not excessive" and simply "very comfortable." But insiders now say Douglas wasn't impressed by the tone – or the backlash it sparked.

A friend close to the actor claimed: "Michael's raging that Catherine came across as flaunting their wealth. He's proud of what they've built, but he's always been more private about their finances. He feels like those comments made them look tone-deaf.

"He told her it was unnecessary and that they should be focusing on family, not fortune."

In the interview, Zeta-Jones also gave fans a peek into their lavish real estate portfolio, which includes two homes in New York, one in Canada, and their sprawling $32million estate in Mallorca.