EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth Gun Drama — How Late Monarch Refused to Open Airport Terminal As Cousin Was Barred From Taking Firearm on Plane

According to Mountbatten, when he told her about the episode over tea at Balmoral, she "looked at me over her glasses with a glint in her eye" and said: "They want me to open their new terminal. I don't think I will now."

A royal source said: "It was classic Elizabeth – firm, dry, and quietly decisive. She didn't shout or make a scene, but if something annoyed her, she had a way of making the point that no one could miss. It was her version of a protest, carried off with total composure."

The Queen, who died in 2022 at the age of 96, was renowned for her composure and restraint – qualities that became emblematic of what was often called her "stiff upper lip."

Whether navigating constitutional crises or personal family scandals, she rarely allowed emotion to show in public, preferring to let subtle gestures or understated remarks speak volumes.