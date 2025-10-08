Keith Urban 'Out to Embarrass' Estranged Wife Nicole Kidman Pals Fear As Relationship Between Former Couple Turns Sour

The source claimed to The Daily Mail: "The fact that he changed the lyrics in the song he wrote about Nic and made it a dedication to his young guitarist Maggie Baugh says so much about how he’s dealing with their separation and how he feels about Nic.

"This is a total 180 from the Keith I know. It seems like a switch has gone off in his head to awaken this vitriol he appears to have for her."

Kidman is reportedly completely baffled by Urban’s behavior and apparent disdain toward her following their split announcement, especially considering she had hoped to save their marriage.

Another insider added: "I feel so bad for Nic and what she's going through. It's like she's reliving her split from Tom (Cruise) all over again when she was shamed in front of the world."