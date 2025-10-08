Your tip
Keith Urban 'Out to Embarrass' Estranged Wife Nicole Kidman Pals Fear As Relationship Between Former Couple Turns Sour

picture of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban has been deliberately trying to 'embarrass' estranged wife Nicole Kidman, according to the Aussie's pals.

Oct. 8 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman's relationship with Keith Urban has turned sour, according to the Aussie's pals, who claim her estranged husband is deliberately trying to "embarrass" her.

RadarOnline.com can reveal sources close to the Hollywood actress, 58, feel Urban, 57, no longer seems to care about her feelings.

Urban Has Done a '180'

picture of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Insiders close to Kidman feel Urban no longer cares about her feelings.

An insider said: "Keith looks as if he's out to try to publicly embarrass and hurt Nic. He's always been the quieter one, but now that seems to have changed."

Last week, RadarOnline.com revealed Urban sang, "I was born to love you", from his song The Fighter, while pointing at his new guitarist, Maggie Baugh, 25, as well as name-checking her during another gig while performing the same track, which he wrote about his relationship with Kidman.

The footage was brought to light in the wake of the split, amid rumors Urban has already moved on from Kidman and his dating "two women."

'A Switch Has Gone Off In His Head'

picture of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Urban was always the quiet one in the relationship but that appears to have changed, pals claimed.

The source claimed to The Daily Mail: "The fact that he changed the lyrics in the song he wrote about Nic and made it a dedication to his young guitarist Maggie Baugh says so much about how he’s dealing with their separation and how he feels about Nic.

"This is a total 180 from the Keith I know. It seems like a switch has gone off in his head to awaken this vitriol he appears to have for her."

Kidman is reportedly completely baffled by Urban’s behavior and apparent disdain toward her following their split announcement, especially considering she had hoped to save their marriage.

Another insider added: "I feel so bad for Nic and what she's going through. It's like she's reliving her split from Tom (Cruise) all over again when she was shamed in front of the world."

Dating 'Two Women' Rumors

picture of Maggie Baugh and Kelsea Ballerini
Source: @maggie_baugh;Instagram/MEGA

Urban has been linked with Maggie Baugh and Kelsea Ballerini since his split from Kidman.

RadarOnline.com also revealed this week Urban has grown close to country star Kelsea Ballerini.

The singer has been a shoulder to cry on for Urban, having just come out of her own long-term relationship following her split from Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes after almost three years together.

The Tennessee-born blonde was previously married to Australian country star Morgan Evans.

An insider claimed Urban and Ballerini have "crossed paths frequently over the years and maintained a supportive friendship."

picture of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Urban and Kidman's split sent shockwaves through the industry.

Meanwhile, Kidman flaunted her edgy new fringe at the Chanel spring 2026 fashion show on Monday, October 6, where Sunday Rose Urban, 17, proudly flanked her, and Faith Margaret Urban, 14, amid her marriage breakdown.

The family trio defiantly posed hand-in-hand for photographers at the event, which fellow Aussie Margot Robbie and supermodel Kendall Jenner also attended.

Despite a difficult week, which saw Kidman file for divorce from Urban, the Oscar-winner looked fresh and fabulous for the outing, dressed in an on-trend oversized white shirt and jeans.

It marked Kidman's second public appearance since news of her split from Urban sent shockwaves across the industry, with the pair long considered one of Hollywood’s rare enduring love stories

