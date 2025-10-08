KISS Legend Gene Simmons, 76, Breaks Silence After He 'Passed Out' and Crashed His Car in Terrifying Accident That Landed Him in Hospital

Legendary musician Gene Simmons had to be rushed to a Malibu hospital Tuesday, Oct. 7, RadarOnline.com can report, after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel of his car and crashed on the Pacific Coast Highway. The KISS frontman has since been released and is now recovering at home.

Source: mega The KISS lead singer had to be hospitalized

The crash was reported in the early afternoon on the Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles NBC affiliate. The 76-year-old's Lincoln Navigator reportedly crashed into a parked car, and witnesses called 911. Simmons told first responders he either passed out or fainted, then hit the parked car. He was hospitalized to be checked out, and later released. The Rock and Roll All Nite singer told NBC4 in a voicemail that he was "doing fine."

Simmons Stirs Controversy

Source: mega He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Simmons found himself in the middle of controversy in August, after the singer was announced by President Trump as a recipient of a Kennedy Center Honors – despite previous critical remarks of the leader. The rocker, who previously appeared on the president's former reality show The Celebrity Apprentice, called the businessman a "polarizing figure" who "got all the cockroaches to rise to the top." Simmons told Spin: "Once upon a time, you were embarrassed to be publicly racist and out there with conspiracy theories. Now it's all out in the open because he allowed it." He also questioned Trump's true loyalties. "I don't think he's a Republican or a Democrat. He's out for himself, anyway you can get there. And in the last election, over 70 million people bought it hook, line, and sinker," Simmons added.

Another Kiss Casualty

Source: mega Simmons was recently announced as a Kennedy Center honoree.

Simmons hospitalization came one day after KISS co-founder and guitarist Ace Frehley, 74, announced he was ending his 2025 tour because of "ongoing medical issues" following a recent fall that left him hospitalized as well. The musician, nicknamed The Spaceman and Space Ace, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday, Oct. 6. "Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates," the simple message stated. Frehley had several shows planned for October and November in support of his newest album, 10,000 Volts. The record marked his first release of original material since Spaceman back in 2018.

Getting the Band Back Together

Source: mega The band is due to reunite in November