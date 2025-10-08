EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom 'Desperately Lobbying to Get the Whole Band Back Together' for New 'Pirates' Movie As He Scrabbles to Rescue Capsized Career
Oct. 8 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Orlando Bloom is "working overtime behind the scenes" to convince Disney to bring back the original cast of Pirates of the Caribbean – including Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley – in a bid to revive both the billion-dollar franchise and his own fading Hollywood career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 48-year-old British actor, best known for playing Will Turner in four of the blockbuster swashbucklers, set off a wave of speculation after recently telling fans at Fan Expo Chicago the only way a new Pirates film could succeed was by reuniting the original stars.
Does Bloom Want Another 'Pirates' Movie?
Bloom appeared onstage for a Q&A session titled To The Edge: A Journey With Orlando Bloom, where he reflected on his decades-long career and hinted he'd be eager to return to the high seas – provided "everybody came back."
Speaking to the crowd, Bloom said, "Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I think there's definitely, I'm sure, a way to create something. I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back."
According to sources close to the actor, Bloom has since been "quietly reaching out" to both Disney executives and former co-stars in recent months in hopes of reigniting interest in the franchise.
One Hollywood insider told us: "Orlando knows this could be his big comeback moment. He's been pushing hard for the studio to get the full original cast on board. He believes the magic only works when everyone's together – Johnny, Keira, Geoffrey Rush, the lot.
Bloom Needs 'Pirates' to Help His Bank Account
"He's been making calls and trying to rally enthusiasm, because he sees this as his best shot at a major box-office hit again."
Bloom's career, once buoyed by fantasy epics like The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, has slowed considerably in recent years. While he appeared in the Amazon series Carnival Row, it failed to make a major cultural impact.
"He's aware that the industry has changed," another source said. "He's not getting the same level of offers as before. So for him, going back to Pirates isn't just nostalgia — it's strategy, and essential for his bank balance."
The Original Cast Is Essential
At the Fan Expo, Bloom also discussed the direction the studio might take with a reboot, noting Disney was "still figuring out how to do it."
He said: "Do you bring in a female leading character that replicates Jack in some way? I don't know. The jury is out on how to do it again, but if the script was great, I'd be in."
Insiders suggest Bloom's efforts are also part of a broader attempt to rehabilitate the franchise after several stalled reboots. One studio contact claimed: "There's been talk of a female-led spin-off, even Margot Robbie was attached at one point, but nothing's stuck. "
"Orlando's pitch is that audiences want the real thing – the original crew, the original chemistry. He's telling people that's the only way to bring Pirates back from the dead."
Another friend of the actor claimed Bloom sees the film as a personal lifeline. "
He’s proud of the work he’s done, but he misses being part of something that big," the insider claimed. "He's determined to make this happen. For him, Pirates isn't just about the past – it's about proving he still belongs at the top."