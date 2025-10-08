EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom 'Desperately Lobbying to Get the Whole Band Back Together' for New 'Pirates' Movie As He Scrabbles to Rescue Capsized Career

Bloom appeared onstage for a Q&A session titled To The Edge: A Journey With Orlando Bloom, where he reflected on his decades-long career and hinted he'd be eager to return to the high seas – provided "everybody came back."

Speaking to the crowd, Bloom said, "Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I think there's definitely, I'm sure, a way to create something. I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back."

According to sources close to the actor, Bloom has since been "quietly reaching out" to both Disney executives and former co-stars in recent months in hopes of reigniting interest in the franchise.

One Hollywood insider told us: "Orlando knows this could be his big comeback moment. He's been pushing hard for the studio to get the full original cast on board. He believes the magic only works when everyone's together – Johnny, Keira, Geoffrey Rush, the lot.