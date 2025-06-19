EXCLUSIVE: Chevy Chase Loses 2 Amigos – Why Comedy Icon's Former Co-Stars Steve Martin and Martin Short Want Nothing to Do With Him
Controversial comic Chevy Chase hasn't guested on Only Murders in the Building with his Three Amigos costars Steve Martin and Martin Short – and won't anytime soon, RadarOnline.com can reveal, because his fellow funnymen can't stand him.
While the irritable 81-year-old actor may have "mellowed" in recent years, sources said his outrageous and boorish behavior lingers, and his fellow SNL alums Martin, 79, and Short, 75, want nothing to do with him.
"Chevy may have made some inroads when it comes to his churlish personality, but Steve and Martin remember all too well and aren't buying what many believe is a PR stunt," said an insider. "It’s well known in the industry that Chevy is horrible to work with – a big grouch who complains constantly about things like cell phone reception and is generally miserable to be around. He doesn't like people coming up to him and even gives autograph seekers a look that could kill."
Brutal Rift
The Caddyshack star was reportedly awful to cast, crew and hovering fans while filming Community and left the NBC sitcom after four seasons on bad terms. In fact, his scenes in season 5 were filmed separately.
In 2022, John Hoffman, an executive producer of Only Murders, nixed chances of seeing Chase appear on the hit series by saying he already felt "solid" with Martin and Short.
Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep, who is rumored to be Short's off-screen sweetie, also star on the murder mystery show.
Short's representative, on behalf of Steve and Martin, tells RadarOnline.com: "Both of us consider Chevy Chase a friend. We do not recall any behavior that we found remotely difficult or unpleasant. Our television show is cast by the written word first and not by what actors we want to employ."
Peace And Quiet
But Chase's old "amigos" seem content to work without him.
"Steve and Martin are jovial guys who are happy in their professional and personal lives and don’t want someone nasty like Chevy spoiling the mood. Nobody does," our insider said.
They added: "Their set is such a comfortable place with Selena and Meryl.
"Chevy seems to have a good life and a nice wife and family – but they're not making it their problem by inviting him to guest star on their show."