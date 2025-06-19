EXCLUSIVE: Chevy Chase Loses 2 Amigos – Why Comedy Icon's Former Co-Stars Steve Martin and Martin Short Want Nothing to Do With Him

Controversial comic Chevy Chase hasn't guested on Only Murders in the Building with his Three Amigos costars Steve Martin and Martin Short – and won't anytime soon, RadarOnline.com can reveal, because his fellow funnymen can't stand him.

While the irritable 81-year-old actor may have "mellowed" in recent years, sources said his outrageous and boorish behavior lingers, and his fellow SNL alums Martin, 79, and Short, 75, want nothing to do with him.

"Chevy may have made some inroads when it comes to his churlish personality, but Steve and Martin remember all too well and aren't buying what many believe is a PR stunt," said an insider. "It’s well known in the industry that Chevy is horrible to work with – a big grouch who complains constantly about things like cell phone reception and is generally miserable to be around. He doesn't like people coming up to him and even gives autograph seekers a look that could kill."