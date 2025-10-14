Barack Obama Warns of Donald Trump's 'Genuine Efforts to Weaken Democracy' as Former Prez Slams 'Hypocritical' Republicans Supporting National Guard Deployments to Democrat-run Cities

After Obama shared a conversation he had with his daughter Malia, in which he highlighted a growing sense of hopelessness among younger generations on issues like climate change, Maron noted, "there's a level of fear" sweeping across the country.

The former president agreed concerns were "justified" as he proceeded to call out Trump's immigration policies, specifically his directive for Immigration Enforcement and Customs (ICE) agents to round up individuals suspected of being in the country illegally, though in many cases agents have apprehended US citizens as well as individuals with valid work permits and/or are in the process of obtaining citizenship.

In addition to ICE raids, Trump recently deployed national guard troops to Chicago – and warned other Democrat-run cities they could be next.