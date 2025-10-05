Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Gen Z Revolt! Trump's Support Among Young Americans Dramatically Drops After His Tariffs Tanked the Economy and Cost of Living Continues to Rise

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's approval among voters aged 18–29 has dropped by 35 percentage points since November 2024.

Profile Image

Oct. 5 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating has plummeted among young Americans, according to newly released survey data that raises questions about the durability of his support from a crucial voting bloc, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

The Poll

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
gen z revolt donald trump support young americans tanks tariffs economy
Source: MEGA

Analysts warn that if Democrats regain ground with young people, Republicans may struggle to hold the gains they made in 2024.

Data journalist G. Elliott Morris reported in his Substack blog Strength In Numbers that Trump’s net approval among voters aged 18 to 29 has fallen by 35 percentage points since November 2024.

Morris, who analyzed 7,000 interviews conducted over five months and compared them to respondents’ reported 2024 election choices, found Trump’s standing with young voters has declined from -3 to -38 in less than a year.

The drop represents a sharp reversal from Trump’s gains with younger Americans in the 2024 election, when a notable conservative shift helped power his return to the White House.

While voters ages 18 to 29 supported Joe Biden over Trump by 61 percent to 36 percent in 2020, four years later, the Democratic share fell. In the November 2024 contest, then-Vice President Kamala Harris won 51 percent of young voters compared with Trump’s 47 percent.

Article continues below advertisement

White House Reacts

gen z revolt donald trump support young americans tanks tariffs economy
Source: MEGA

Young voters shifted right in the 2024 election.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson defended Trump’s record, citing achievements in border security and economic policy.

“President Donald Trump is keeping his promises and Making America Great Again: whether it’s securing the border, securing historic investments in American manufacturing, taming Biden’s inflation crisis, or fighting against the Democrats’ radical demands of free health care for illegal aliens,” Jackson said. Referring to a Rasmussen Reports survey from September 25, she added: “That’s why over 57 percent of Americans approve of the President and the incredible job he’s doing!”

Article continues below advertisement

Hispanic Voters

gen z revolt donald trump support young americans tanks tariffs economy
Source: MEGA

Trump’s biggest losses have come from young Hispanic voters, frustrated with tariffs and immigration policies..

Morris noted that much of the decline in Trump’s approval stems from young Hispanic voters, who have grown disillusioned with the administration’s tariff and immigration policies.

Still, not all polls agree with Morris’s assessment. AtlasIntel reported that Trump’s approval among adults aged 18 to 29 improved by 35 points in just two months, while a YouGov/The Economist poll in July showed his net approval among Gen Z improving from -38 to -28.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's '60 Minutes' Return? The Don 'in Talks to Sit Down With Correspondent Bill Whitaker' Months After Settling $16Million CBS Lawsuit Over Kamala Harris' 'Edited' Interview

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk

Candace Owens' Latest Allegations: Conservative Mouthpiece Claims 'Everyone In Key Positions Connected' To Charlie Kirk Assassination Case Was 'New' — Including The 'Coroner and Judge'

Growing frustration

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

gen z revolt donald trump support young americans tanks tariffs economy
Source: MEGA

Morris analyzed 7,000 interviews over five months.

Young political activists argue that the erosion of Trump's support reflects growing frustration over living costs and his focus on cultural battles.

"Since Donald Trump took office, the cost of living has gone up everywhere — housing, groceries, fuel, utilities. If Republicans keep the government shutdown, health care prices will be next," Gen-Z activist Olivia Julianna told outlets.

"Many young people supported Trump because they thought he had real answers," they explained. "Instead, they've seen a president more focused on culture war stunts — renaming the Department of Defense, fighting over the name of the Gulf of Mexico, and attacking celebrities from official accounts. All the while, he's been focused on enriching himself and his donors, not helping the people who believed in him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.