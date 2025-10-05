Gen Z Revolt! Trump's Support Among Young Americans Dramatically Drops After His Tariffs Tanked the Economy and Cost of Living Continues to Rise

Data journalist G. Elliott Morris reported in his Substack blog Strength In Numbers that Trump’s net approval among voters aged 18 to 29 has fallen by 35 percentage points since November 2024.

Morris, who analyzed 7,000 interviews conducted over five months and compared them to respondents’ reported 2024 election choices, found Trump’s standing with young voters has declined from -3 to -38 in less than a year.

The drop represents a sharp reversal from Trump’s gains with younger Americans in the 2024 election, when a notable conservative shift helped power his return to the White House.

While voters ages 18 to 29 supported Joe Biden over Trump by 61 percent to 36 percent in 2020, four years later, the Democratic share fell. In the November 2024 contest, then-Vice President Kamala Harris won 51 percent of young voters compared with Trump’s 47 percent.