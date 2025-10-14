'Worst of All Time:' Trump Rages Over Time Magazine's Cover and Complains About Unflattering Angle... as Critics Mock Prez's 'Turkey Neck'

Trump took to Truth Social and raged: "Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one."

The 79-year-old then called the cover "Really weird!" and added, "I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"

The cover is a low-angle shot with a light above his head, shot in a way to make the controversial politician look heroic; however, it had the opposite impact. The angle and lighting put all eyes on his "unflattering" neck and also makes his hair appear thin.

Critics on X were quick to mock Trump, as one person joked, "They were trolling him in the art department, but it was exquisite," and another added, "Turkey neck! Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away."