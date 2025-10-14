'Worst of All Time:' Trump Rages Over Time Magazine's Cover and Complains About Unflattering Angle... as Critics Mock Prez's 'Turkey Neck'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump may be getting praised for the Gaza ceasefire deal, but he's more focused on how he's looking these days... especially on the cover of TIME magazine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president lost his mind early Tuesday morning after realizing he's not a fan of the cover photo the magazine decided to go with, as it put his most "unflattering" angle on display.
What Did Trump Say About The Time Cover?
Trump took to Truth Social and raged: "Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one."
The 79-year-old then called the cover "Really weird!" and added, "I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"
The cover is a low-angle shot with a light above his head, shot in a way to make the controversial politician look heroic; however, it had the opposite impact. The angle and lighting put all eyes on his "unflattering" neck and also makes his hair appear thin.
Critics on X were quick to mock Trump, as one person joked, "They were trolling him in the art department, but it was exquisite," and another added, "Turkey neck! Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away."
One critic went off: "He’s never happy. The sign of a true narcissist! They finally put him in the magazine with a decent story, but there is some kind of conspiracy because he doesn’t like the photo. Wow."
"Fat, balding, wrinkly, orange dude gets pissed because he looks fat, orange, wrinkly, and bald in a picture?" a user blasted.
The cover hit the newsstands after 20 living hostages were finally freed, more than two years after Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023. In return, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and the remains of about 360 Palestinians, according to officials.
Trump's Mental Health Dilemma
"The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release," TIME wrote on X alongside the mocked cover. "The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East."
The former reality star has plenty to be upset about these days. Not only does he think he will not get an invite to heaven when he dies, but rumors of him suffering from dementia continue to spread... so much so that his fellow politicians are throwing gas on the flame.
Last week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker questioned Trump's mental health after he warned Pritzker should be arrested for failing to protect ICE agents.
"I genuinely think there is something wrong with him," Pritzker said on The Daily Blast podcast. "I wish that his family would intervene, because I do think he needs mental health help, and I don’t think anybody around him that works for him is going to do that, because they're benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia."
"I wish somebody would help out the president of the United States," the 60-year-old added.
In response, Abigail Jackson, the White House spokeswoman, said, "Pritzker’s family should intervene to get him to a dietician."