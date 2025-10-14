Diane Keaton's Will Shock: Late Actress Left $5Million For Her Beloved Dog Reggie — 'She Was Her True Companion'

When news of Keaton's death made headlines, Mike Arms, the CEO and president of Helen Woodward, said the world lost not only an incredible actress but "a true animal lover" who "really cared."

Arms told local news: "She was a genuine person. Not one of these that give you a lot of lift and don't mean that she really cared. We lost a true animal lover, not somebody who just talked about animals, but somebody who really cared, and it was a great loss to us."

Keaton became involved with the animal shelter about 20 years ago and never looked back. She lended her fame and talents to fundraising campaigns and telethons and eventually accepted a position on the shelter's board of directors.

He added: "Any time I needed something for PSA or documentary or anything, all I had to do was call her, she said, 'OK, Mike, I'll fit it in,' and that's it."