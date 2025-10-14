Diane Keaton's Will Shock: Late Actress Left $5Million For Her Beloved Dog Reggie — 'She Was Her True Companion'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Diane Keaton loved her beloved pup Reggie until the very end – and made sure he would be cared for after she was gone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed the Father of the Bride star, who died at age 79 on October 11, left a notable chunk – $5 million to be exact – of her $100 million fortune to her dog.
Keaton Says Pup is 'My Heart on Four Legs'
Keaton was an undeniable talent who left her mark on Hollywood through numerous legendary roles including Annie Hall and The Godfather, in addition to earning a reputation as a style icon on and off the red carpet.
She was also a fierce animal advocate and showed off Reggie, the golden retriever she adopted in 2020, like any proud paw parent on social media.
Her last Instagram post was made in honor of National Pet Day and featured the Something's Gotta Give star posing with Reggie along with the caption, "My heart on four legs."
Keaton Leaves Pup $5 Million
In the aftermath of her unexpected death, insiders said Keaton included Reggie in her will to ensure he, as well as other animals, would be taken care of in the event of her passing.
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Reggie was her world.
"Diane used to joke her great loves were her children, Al Pacino, architecture — and that dog."
According to insiders, the $5 million set aside for Reggie would provide for a private home and caretakers. Funds would also support donations to various animal charities made in Keaton's name.
A separate source noted: "She wanted Reggie to live with the same dignity and humor she did.
"It's the most Diane thing ever – eccentric, kind, and deeply loving."
Throughout her lifetime, Keaton supported a variety of animal welfare causes and was a longtime supporter of the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Southern California.
Keaton's Animal Advocacy Legacy
When news of Keaton's death made headlines, Mike Arms, the CEO and president of Helen Woodward, said the world lost not only an incredible actress but "a true animal lover" who "really cared."
Arms told local news: "She was a genuine person. Not one of these that give you a lot of lift and don't mean that she really cared. We lost a true animal lover, not somebody who just talked about animals, but somebody who really cared, and it was a great loss to us."
Keaton became involved with the animal shelter about 20 years ago and never looked back. She lended her fame and talents to fundraising campaigns and telethons and eventually accepted a position on the shelter's board of directors.
He added: "Any time I needed something for PSA or documentary or anything, all I had to do was call her, she said, 'OK, Mike, I'll fit it in,' and that's it."
Keaton was more than just a celebrity spokesperson for the shelter. According to the shelter's president, the actress had boots on the ground looking out for animals in need.
He said: "And she would do so much for us in promoting animals, and she would actually find animals on the street, and I'd get a call, Mike, can you come get it? Yes, Diane, we’ll come get it."
On Instagram, one grieving fan recalled a bittersweet afternoon they claimed to share with Keaton while trying to save a stray dog.
Deity Animal Rescue user wrote: "A couple of years ago @diane_keaton saw me trying to help a stray dog who was running down Sunset Boulevard. She pulled over, grabbed a bag of treats from her car, and spent the next 2.5 hours on foot with me.
"Sadly we never got the pup, but I walked away knowing that I had just spent the afternoon with the very best of humans. Rest in Paradise Diane."