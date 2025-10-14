Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Reality Tv > Amy Duggar

Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Reveals She 'found Pornographic Photos and Videos of Women and Men' on Disgraced Star's Device Years Before 2015 Scandal... but Family Members 'Swept It Under the Rug'

Composite photo of Amy Duggar and Josh Duggar
Source: @amyrachelleking/Instagram; MEGA

Amy Duggar discusses Josh Duggar in her new memoir, 'Holy Disruptor.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Amy Duggar is opening up about her currently incarcerated cousin, Josh Duggar, in her new book, Holy Disruptor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ahead of the book's release, Amy spoke with a media outlet about her relationship with Josh growing up and, shockingly, revealed the content she found on his computer.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Duggar 'Had So Much Fun' With Josh Duggar When They Were Growing Up

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Amy Duggar
Source: @amyrachelleking/Instagram

Amy had a 'connection' with Josh when they were growing up.

"Growing up … we had so much fun," Amy shared of her early years with Josh. "He was such a fun kid. There [were] all kinds of pranks he pulled and jokes. … We just had this connection."

Amy revealed they "very much kept in touch" throughout the years, and that Josh texted her weeks before his 2021 arrest for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

As Josh serves his time in prison, Amy made it clear she does not speak with him any longer.

"That's a boundary that I will never cross," she said. "Now that I have a child, now that I know the beauty of it and the innocence of them, I will do everything in my power to speak on how to protect children, and that’s a boundary I will never cross."

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Duggar Was 'Disgusted' by What She Found on Josh Duggar's Old Computer

Photo of Josh Duggar
Source: MEGA

Amy found 'hard evidence' on one of Josh's old computers her father had purchased.

Before news of Josh's 2015 scandal, where it was revealed he had molested several underage girls, including some of his sisters, when he was a teenager, Amy detailed in her memoir she found "some unexpected computer files" on a device her dad had purchased from Josh.

Specifically, the files were "thousands of pornographic photos and videos of both women and men."

She noted she was "disgusted" by the "hard evidence” of potential "addiction" and "mental problems." Amy also claimed she had a "strange sense of relief knowing that Josh wasn’t a robot.”

While she attempted to discuss the situation with her family, Amy recalled it was "swept under the rug, buried beneath layers of silence and denial."

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Duggar Confronted Josh Duggar About HIs 'Sexual Abuse Allegations'

Photo of Amy Duggar and Dillon King
Source: @amyrachelleking/Instagram

Amy and her husband (above) called Jim Bob Duggar to find out the 'truth' about rumors surrounding Josh.

After the computer incident, Amy recalled walking around Walmart, where she saw a magazine cover about "serious sexual abuse allegations against my beloved cousin Josh," something she referred to as her worst "nightmare."

"This couldn’t be my family, the people I knew and loved and whose house I had been in countless times in my life," she thought at the time.

Amy also detailed how this turned her life "upside down" as she had to come to terms with someone she had "once looked up to" who was living "a lie."

Amy did end up confronting Josh, saying she "demanded to know how long his abusive behavior had been going on." While he kept quiet, she also asked him why he never did anything to her, to which she claimed he said he "knew better."

She also said he then gave her "the kind of smile that sent shivers down my spine."

"When I was driving there, I was just like, 'I'm tired of lies and I’m tired of people telling half-truths and not saying what is really going on.' … I didn’t know what I was gonna do, OK? I had no idea, but I was just like, 'I’m gonna find out something,'" she said, noting she felt "a righteous rage," Amy shared with the news outlet.

READ MORE ON REALITY TV
Dog the Bounty Hunter's son, Garry Chapman, was involved in a high-speed crash that killed one teen.

EXCLUSIVE: Dogs the Bounty Hunter's Family Faces Another Tragedy — Reality Star's Police Officer Son Garry Chapman Fired From Force After High-Speed Crash Killed One Teen

Composite photo of Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova

EXCLUSIVE: 'Real Housewives' Divorce Bombshell? — The Fate of Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova's Marriage Revealed... After 'RHOM' Star's Alleged Trysts With Costar, Nigerian Mortician and Cop Exposed

Amy Duggar Noted Josh Duggar 'Wasn't Sorry for What He Had Done'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jim Bob Duggar
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

Jim Bob 'brushed' off concerns Amy had about Josh.

In the wake of his scandal, Amy alleged his father, Jim Bob Duggar, did "virtually nothing” to help Josh.

"In my opinion, Josh wasn’t sorry for what he had done; he was sorry he got caught. That’s what made it all the more difficult to watch," she wrote.

When rumors began again years after the scandal, Amy and her husband, Dillon King, called Jim Bob and wanted to know the "truth," but she says he "brushed" off their concerns.

When Homeland Security ended up getting involved, they showed up at her house and questioned her about the computer from years prior.

“Josh had clearly been leading a sad, sickening double life for a very long time," she said once she found out everything he had done, noting she "was devastated" and this was “a level of disrespect and betrayal I’d never experienced before.”

Josh's current release date is set for December 23, 2032.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.