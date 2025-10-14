Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Reveals She 'found Pornographic Photos and Videos of Women and Men' on Disgraced Star's Device Years Before 2015 Scandal... but Family Members 'Swept It Under the Rug'

Ahead of the book's release, Amy spoke with a media outlet about her relationship with Josh growing up and, shockingly, revealed the content she found on his computer.

"That's a boundary that I will never cross," she said. "Now that I have a child, now that I know the beauty of it and the innocence of them, I will do everything in my power to speak on how to protect children, and that’s a boundary I will never cross."

As Josh serves his time in prison, Amy made it clear she does not speak with him any longer.

Amy revealed they "very much kept in touch" throughout the years, and that Josh texted her weeks before his 2021 arrest for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material .

"Growing up … we had so much fun," Amy shared of her early years with Josh. "He was such a fun kid. There [were] all kinds of pranks he pulled and jokes. … We just had this connection."

While she attempted to discuss the situation with her family, Amy recalled it was "swept under the rug, buried beneath layers of silence and denial."

She noted she was " disgusted " by the "hard evidence” of potential "addiction" and "mental problems." Amy also claimed she had a "strange sense of relief knowing that Josh wasn’t a robot.”

Specifically, the files were "thousands of pornographic photos and videos of both women and men."

Before news of Josh's 2015 scandal, where it was revealed he had molested several underage girls, including some of his sisters, when he was a teenager, Amy detailed in her memoir she found "some unexpected computer files" on a device her dad had purchased from Josh.

Amy and her husband (above) called Jim Bob Duggar to find out the 'truth' about rumors surrounding Josh.

After the computer incident, Amy recalled walking around Walmart, where she saw a magazine cover about "serious sexual abuse allegations against my beloved cousin Josh," something she referred to as her worst "nightmare."

"This couldn’t be my family, the people I knew and loved and whose house I had been in countless times in my life," she thought at the time.

Amy also detailed how this turned her life "upside down" as she had to come to terms with someone she had "once looked up to" who was living "a lie."

Amy did end up confronting Josh, saying she "demanded to know how long his abusive behavior had been going on." While he kept quiet, she also asked him why he never did anything to her, to which she claimed he said he "knew better."

She also said he then gave her "the kind of smile that sent shivers down my spine."

"When I was driving there, I was just like, 'I'm tired of lies and I’m tired of people telling half-truths and not saying what is really going on.' … I didn’t know what I was gonna do, OK? I had no idea, but I was just like, 'I’m gonna find out something,'" she said, noting she felt "a righteous rage," Amy shared with the news outlet.