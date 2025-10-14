Mitt Romney's Family Tragedy: Former Presidential Candidate Breaks Silence on Sister-in-Law’s Shocking Death... As Her Bitter Divorce Details Emerge

The former presidential nominee and ex-Utah senator issued an emotional statement after the 64-year-old's shocking death.

"Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives," the Romney family said in a statement. "We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Carrie's cause of death has been listed as deferred, meaning more investigation is needed. While foul play is not suspected, authorities say it's not being ruled out.

One report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department indicated she may have "jumped or fallen" from the parking garage or a nearby building.

"We don't know if it was suicide or accidental," Lieutenant Daniel Vizcarra told the Daily Mail. "There is not enough information to go by yet on what the coroner has given us so far."