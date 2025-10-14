Mitt Romney's Family Tragedy: Former Presidential Candidate Breaks Silence on Sister-in-Law’s Shocking Death... As Her Bitter Divorce Details Emerge
Oct. 14 2025, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
Mitt Romney has paid tribute to his sister-in-law, Carrie Romney, after her body was discovered on the street next to a five-story parking garage in a Los Angeles suburb, RadarOnline.com can report.
Carrie was in the middle of a contentious divorce from her husband of eight years, and Mitt's brother, George Scott Romney.
The former presidential nominee and ex-Utah senator issued an emotional statement after the 64-year-old's shocking death.
"Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives," the Romney family said in a statement. "We ask for privacy during this difficult time."
Carrie's cause of death has been listed as deferred, meaning more investigation is needed. While foul play is not suspected, authorities say it's not being ruled out.
One report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department indicated she may have "jumped or fallen" from the parking garage or a nearby building.
"We don't know if it was suicide or accidental," Lieutenant Daniel Vizcarra told the Daily Mail. "There is not enough information to go by yet on what the coroner has given us so far."
Carrie's Heated Divorce
At the time of her death, Carrie was in a heated divorce battle with Mitt's older brother, who goes by the name Scott. The 84-year-old is a well-known attorney and the father of former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.
Carrie and Scott were married for eight years before he filed for divorce on June 10, citing irreconcilable differences.
The separation was apparently getting messy, as court documents revealed Carrie was seeking spousal support, which Scott did not agree to.
She had also requested that her maiden name, Carrie Elizabeth Dimas, be restored.
Mitt's Current Life
Scott and Carrie married on November 26, 2016 and had no children together. It was Scott's third marriage.
The couple largely kept their lives private, as neither was active on social media. They were also rarely photographed together in public.
Mitt has been relatively quiet himself since leaving office. The former senator made plenty of noise on his way out, however, becoming one of the leading Republican critics of Donald Trump.
Trump has dedicated several posts on his Truth Social platform to criticize Mitt in the past. The president also took credit for Mitt's exit from Washington.
"I am very proud to be the one who forced this Left Leaning RINO out of politics," the president lamented in 2023. "He wanted to run sooo badly, but knew he couldn't win in the great State of Utah without my Endorsement and Support, so he QUIT."
'The View' Co-host Ana Navarro Slams Ex-Pal Pam Bondi's 'Embarrassing' MAGA Makeover After 'SNL' Parody — 'These People May Not Need Much Help to Look Dumb'
Romney vs. Trump
Mitt allegedly fired back, referring to the then-former president as a "whack job," while expressing his concerns about the rise of Trumpism within the Republican Party.
Trump kept the banter going, retaliating to Mitt's comments on Truth Social, calling the senator "a total loser that only a mother could love."
He also highlighted that Mitt had auditioned to be his Secretary of State just weeks after the 2016 election, sharing a video of Romney speaking to reporters after their dinner meeting in New York City.
"Does he mention his late-night dinner with me at Trump International Hotel when he begged to be Secretary of State, then giving GLOWING COMMENTS about DJT at a follow-up News Conference?" Trump wrote in the online thread. "I didn't give him the job, NOR DID I EVER INTEND TO. I JUST WANTED TO PROVE A POINT, THAT MITT ROMNEY IS, & ALWAYS HAS BEEN, A LIGHTWEIGHT JOKE!"