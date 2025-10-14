Your tip
Celebrity deaths

D'Angelo Dead at 51: Singer Dies From Pancreatic Cancer Following 'Courageous' Battle... as Family Cries 'We Are Heartbroken'

D'Angelo has died following a fight with cancer.

Oct. 14 2025

D’Angelo has died following his battle with pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The iconic R&B singer's family released a statement confirming his passing.

What Did D'Angelo's Family Say?

D'Angelo has died at the age of 51.

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life," the hitmaker's family said. "After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025."

They continued: "We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, but invite you all to join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world."

Fans were also quick to express their shock, as one person on X reacted, "This is terrible. Brilliant artist," and another added, "This is profoundly sad."

A user said: "So sad. Enormous fan of his work," as another chimed in, "He was so incredibly talented. Such a sad loss in music. RIP."

D'Angelo Was Working On New Music

The singer's family confirmed he passed following a 'courageous' battle with cancer.

D’Angelo released three albums throughout his legendary career, including his 1995 debut, Brown Sugar. His last album was in 2014, Black Messiah.

The Untitled (How Does It Feel) also scored four Grammys, including one for Best R&B Song in 2016 for Really Love.

While D'Angelo has stayed out of the spotlight for nearly a decade, he was apparently working on new music, according to singer Raphael Saadiq.

"D's in a good space right now," Saadiq said on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast in 2014.

The 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)' singer was believed to had been working on new music.

He continued: "I talk to him a couple of times. He's excited. We don’t talk much, but when we do talk, it’s crazy, like, 'Oh, you gotta hear this!' He’s like, 'You gotta play bass. I've got this track. I'm telling you, you got to get on it. It got your name all over it.'"

Saadiq added at the time: "He's working on six pieces right now, and he seems super excited. He's in control of his own destiny at this point. He has a management team, but they can’t make him do anything that he don't wanna do.

"He knows it’s on him now, and I think that’s a different angle that he’s coming from."

Saadiq even revealed the album was to feature a throwback song from the time they created a short-lived group.

"I think it's going to be a record on D’Angelo’s new album when it comes out," he explained. "I'm playing bass, D's playing, me and D is singing backgrounds. It's funky as hell, too. D is a bad boy... Good music ages well."

D'Angelo found an interest in music and began playing the piano at the age of 3. By 5 years old, the future star was playing the instrument with his father at church.

Four years after taking first place at Amateur Night at the Apollo, where he sang Rub You the Right Way by Johnny Gill, D'Angelo landed a record deal.

D'Angelo is survived by his 2 sons and a daughter. In March, the mother of his first son, Angie Stone, died in a car accident.

