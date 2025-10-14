D'Angelo Dead at 51: Singer Dies From Pancreatic Cancer Following 'Courageous' Battle... as Family Cries 'We Are Heartbroken'

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life," the hitmaker's family said. "After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025."

They continued: "We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, but invite you all to join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world."

Fans were also quick to express their shock, as one person on X reacted, "This is terrible. Brilliant artist," and another added, "This is profoundly sad."

A user said: "So sad. Enormous fan of his work," as another chimed in, "He was so incredibly talented. Such a sad loss in music. RIP."