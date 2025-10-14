The Final Goodbye: Liam Payne's Grieving Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Her Last Moments With Late Singer — as First Death Anniversary Approaches
The one-year anniversary of Liam Payne's death is approaching on October 16.
As the date approaches, his grieving girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has broken down in tears discussing her final moments with the late singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kate Cassidy Said She Feels 'Extremely Numb'
“One year ago today, on October 12, was the last day I spent with Liam," she said. "And I come on here not to cry. I feel, honestly, extremely numb today. I woke up. I actually weirdly — I feel like this numb. I actually think somebody could slap me across the face and I wouldn’t even be phased."
Cassidy explained this is why she may seem like she doesn't have a "ton of emotions."
"I wanted to make this video because I wanted to express how important it is to really remind your loved ones how much you love them. I know I always say it, but you never know what tomorrow brings."
The Last Time Kate Cassidy Saw Liam Payne
"The last day that I was with Liam in Argentina before I left, the car was in the driveway and I was sitting on the couch just expressing to him how much I’m gonna miss him, how much I love him. Like, honestly, it’s so weird to look back at, because it was such a long, heartfelt goodbye," she continued.
Cassidy recalled Payne looking at her and telling her she was acting like "this is the last time" she was "ever gonna see" him again.
"And little did I know, it literally was the last time I got to see him," she recalled. "I’m so, so glad that me and Liam had that last goodbye the way it was. Just remember, you never know what tomorrow brings. And tell your loved ones that you love them. Hold them a little bit extra closer today. Bye guys."
Kate Cassidy 'Never Thought' She'd Be Discussing Liam Payne in the Past Tense
This isn't the first time Cassidy has talked about Payne, who died from polytrauma after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.
In an interview earlier this year, she got emotional talking about him.
"I find myself talking about him so much in the present tense. I don't feel the need to correct myself," she shared. "That's part of my healing journey: I'm still working on accepting that he's not here anymore. It almost stings that little bit more. It feels more official."
"It's really hard to accept," Cassidy added. "I never thought I would be talking about him in the past tense."
Kate Cassidy Previously Shared She Will 'Never Forget About' Liam Payne 'Ever'
"I am trying to do my best," Cassidy continued at the time. "I have my better days, my harder days but I am surrounded by such a great support system and that has helped me so much with my healing journey, all my friends and family being supportive and helping me be productive. Doing small things like yoga, going for a long walk, anything like that.”
She also noted Payne's death was her first experience with grief.
"It is really hard. I've never lost anyone close to me before so this is my first time going through this grief and healing journey," she said. "He has impacted so many people in this world and I know I'm not alone in this, so many other people are grieving. It shows how much of an impact he had on people's lives.
"He would light up any room he walked into and he had this sense of humor where he could make anything better and his presence was just comforting and warming and that is something I will never forget about him, ever."