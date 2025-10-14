The Final Goodbye: Liam Payne's Grieving Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Her Last Moments With Late Singer — as First Death Anniversary Approaches

As the date approaches, his grieving girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has broken down in tears discussing her final moments with the late singer , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kate Cassidy shared on October 12 it had been 'one year' since the 'last day' she spent with Liam Payne.

“One year ago today, on October 12, was the last day I spent with Liam," she said. "And I come on here not to cry. I feel, honestly, extremely numb today. I woke up. I actually weirdly — I feel like this numb. I actually think somebody could slap me across the face and I wouldn’t even be phased."

Cassidy explained this is why she may seem like she doesn't have a "ton of emotions."

"I wanted to make this video because I wanted to express how important it is to really remind your loved ones how much you love them. I know I always say it, but you never know what tomorrow brings."